Texans Draft: Top CB Ahmad Gardner Visits Houston

Ahmad Gardner is currently in Houston visiting with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are doing their due diligence on all players that could be options at No. 3 and No. 13 in the upcoming draft. One of the potential names that general manager Nick Caserio could target has already made his mark inside the building.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is scheduled to meet with the Texans on Tuesday for an in-person visit. The Bearcats' star cornerback posted to his Instagram story that he had landed in Houston on Monday evening.

Gardner is projected to be a top-10 selection on April 28 and is highly regarded as the top cornerback in the class. In three years with the Bearcats' he did not allow a touchdown while in coverage. Gardner also played a vital role in helping Cincinnati finish 22-2 over the past two seasons.

Cornerback remains one of the top needs for the Texans entering this season. Houston finished 23rd in pass defense and consistently found itself rotating multiple players on the outside opposite Terrance Mitchell.

Mitchell was released at the start of the offseason. Desmond King, who finished the season as the Texans' top outside cornerback, re-signed with the team on a two-year deal worth up to $7 million. Lonnie Johnson is the only other player with significant snaps on the boundary.

“I think we just need to build on the foundation that we laid the first year,” Cornerback coach Dino Vasso said earlier this offseason. “I think a Lovie Smith-coached team is going to play hard. They’re going to play with great effort. They’re going to take the football away."

Smith said that the NFL Combine last month that he likes his cornerbacks to stand at least 6-feet tall and be willing to tackle. Gardner stands 6-3 and recorded at least 28 total tackles in coverage.

Another component to working in a Smith defense includes the ability to force turnovers. Despite the Texans' defensive inconsistencies last fall, the team finished 10th in takeaways with 25. Gardner recorded nine interceptions in his three seasons with Cincinnati.

"They have ball skills of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot," Smith said. "That's a hard guy to find that I'm talking about."