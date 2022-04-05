Skip to main content

Texans Draft: Top CB Ahmad Gardner Visits Houston

Ahmad Gardner is currently in Houston visiting with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are doing their due diligence on all players that could be options at No. 3 and No. 13 in the upcoming draft. One of the potential names that general manager Nick Caserio could target has already made his mark inside the building. 

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is scheduled to meet with the Texans on Tuesday for an in-person visit. The Bearcats' star cornerback posted to his Instagram story that he had landed in Houston on Monday evening. 

Ahamad Gardner

Ahmad Gardner

Ahamad Gardner

Ahmad Gardner

USATSI_17291802

Ahmad Gardner

Gardner is projected to be a top-10 selection on April 28 and is highly regarded as the top cornerback in the class. In three years with the Bearcats' he did not allow a touchdown while in coverage. Gardner also played a vital role in helping Cincinnati finish 22-2 over the past two seasons. 

Cornerback remains one of the top needs for the Texans entering this season. Houston finished 23rd in pass defense and consistently found itself rotating multiple players on the outside opposite Terrance Mitchell

Mitchell was released at the start of the offseason. Desmond King, who finished the season as the Texans' top outside cornerback, re-signed with the team on a two-year deal worth up to $7 million. Lonnie Johnson is the only other player with significant snaps on the boundary.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills
Play

Mills And Texans Draft: Mel Kiper's 'Elite' Expectations

ESPN's Mel Kiper provided an insight into his expectations form the Houston Texans in this year's NFL Draft.

By Anthony Wood4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17226994
Play

No Trade: Texans Expected To Keep WR Brandin Cooks

The Houston Texans are not expected to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Nick Caserio
Play

Former NFL GM Praises Texans' Caserio on Watson Trade

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller has praised how Nick Caserio dealt with the Deshaun Watson trade.

By Anthony Wood17 hours ago
17 hours ago

“I think we just need to build on the foundation that we laid the first year,” Cornerback coach Dino Vasso said earlier this offseason. “I think a Lovie Smith-coached team is going to play hard. They’re going to play with great effort. They’re going to take the football away."

Smith said that the NFL Combine last month that he likes his cornerbacks to stand at least 6-feet tall and be willing to tackle. Gardner stands 6-3 and recorded at least 28 total tackles in coverage. 

USATSI_16778638

Ahmad Gardner

USATSI_17059168

Ahmad Gardner

Ahamad Gardner

Ahmad Gardner

Another component to working in a Smith defense includes the ability to force turnovers. Despite the Texans' defensive inconsistencies last fall, the team finished 10th in takeaways with 25. Gardner recorded nine interceptions in his three seasons with Cincinnati. 

"They have ball skills of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot," Smith said. "That's a hard guy to find that I'm talking about." 

Davis Mills
News

Mills And Texans Draft: Mel Kiper's 'Elite' Expectations

By Anthony Wood4 hours ago
USATSI_17226994
News

No Trade: Texans Expected To Keep WR Brandin Cooks

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
Nick Caserio
News

Former NFL GM Praises Texans' Caserio on Watson Trade

By Anthony Wood17 hours ago
Nico Collins
News

Texans Offense Getting In Extra Reps This Offseason

By Texans Daily Staff17 hours ago
Texans fans
News

Texans Faithful: How Loyal are Houston Fans Amid Rebuild?

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
USATSI_17436777
News

Texans to Select Alabama OL Evan Neal In NFL Draft, Predicts Peter King

By Coty M. Davis19 hours ago
USATSI_15333071
News

Thibodeaux to Texans? Why Houston Should Draft Top Oregon Pass Rusher

By Texans Daily Staff20 hours ago
USATSI_17299979
News

Should Texans Actually Consider Trading Brandin Cooks?

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago