No Fly Zone: Texans Draft Target Explains Touchdown Shutout

HOUSTON -- Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is a shutdown defender with the ability to change the game. Some claim they are can't-miss defensive backs ready to take on the NFL. Gardner has the stats to back up his boast.

How so? He never allowed a touchdown in coverage during his three seasons as the Bearcats' top corner.

The Houston Texans recently played host to the 6-3 cornerback as one their pre-draft visits. The Texans have two picks in the first round, one of which could be used on Gardner should the value be in play.

How was Gardner able to be that consistent regardless of the level on competition? In an interview on The Richard Sherman Podcast, he said he played with a mentality of letting down his team every time he allowed a catch in coverage.

“I was never going into a game, like, ‘Yeah, I better make sure I don’t allow a touchdown,'” Gardner said. “You know, because at the end of the day, I like playing with my brothers. I’m a team player. I’m not really not thinking about anything individually going into the game. I just feel like that came with my preparation leading up to the week, leading up to the game. That’s just what came with it. It’s all God. I feel like he blessed me with that.”

Houston has done its homework on Gardner on more than one occasion. Texans coach Lovie Smith traveled to the Bearcats' Pro Day and had a private conversation following workouts.

In three years at Cincinnati, Gardner tallied 99 total tackles, 16 pass deflections, nine interceptions and two touchdowns. He is projected to be the first cornerback selected on April 28.

Smith, who was promoted to head coach one season after serving as the Texans' defensive coordinator, is looking for playmakers in the secondary. His "ideal" cornerback stands at least 6-foot, is willing to play the run and can cause turnovers regardless of the scheme.

"We ask our corners to tackle," Smith said. "They have ball skills, of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot. That's a hard guy to find."

Last season, Houston's defense finished 31st overall and 23rd in coverage. It did, however, finish top 10 in takeaways with 25, including 10 interceptions. The year before, the Texans recorded only nine takeaways, three of which came on interceptions.

The Texans currently own 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, seven of which come in the top 110 selections. Houston is expected to field calls for both the No. 3 and No. 13 selection, but won't move back if the asking price isn't enough.