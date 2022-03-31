After playing three positions in college, could Alabama's Evan Neal be the all-around lineman the Texans need?

HOUSTON -- Depending on how new offensive line coach George Warhop views fourth-year offensive lineman Tytus Howard, the Houston Texans could be in need of a franchise tackle. Then again, the team also needs to upgrade at guard.

Alabama's Evan Neal, a projected top-five player in the 2022 NFL Draft, is best used on the outside blocking defensive ends. A natural tackle, don't let his measurables fool you. The 6-6 tackle is more than willing to shift inside if it means boosting his draft stock.

"You can pretty much plug me in anywhere other than center and I'll be able to come in and make an impact," Neal said Wednesday at Alabama's Pro Day.

Evan Neal Evan Neal Evan Neal

Neal worked reps at both tackle spots during the Crimson Tide's Pro Day. All 32 NFL teams were in attendance. And while general manager Nick Caserio was busy working out prospects at Baylor, scouts will likely come back from Tuscaloosa with a positive impression on where Neal best fits.

Does this make him the prime target if Houston stays at No. 3?

Multiple mock drafts have seen Neal selected third overall. He and North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu have battled for the title of top offensive tackle, but both could also project as simply the best offensive line prospect.

Ekwonu, who elected not to work out at N.C. State's Pro Day, spent his first two college seasons at left guard. Neal changed positions each season, first starting at left guard before transitioning to right tackle.

Last season was the first year Neal played left tackle. He allowed just 15 pressures and two sacks on the way to helping freshman Bryce Young become Alabama's first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

"He loves football," Nick Saban said of Neal. "He pays attention to detail. He prepares well. And, you know, his size and athletic ability has put him in a position where I think he has a very bright future.

"He's done a great job for us whether he played guard or tackle, and I'm sure that diversity will help him as a pro player as well."

Howard played four different positions for the Texans in 2021, primarily playing inside. The former staff envisioned him more as an interior blocker due to his stout frame. Warhop, who spent the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, considers him versatile enough to play both spots.

“You watch him (last) year, and I thought he did a nice job at guard,” Warhop said last month. “I mean, so to have that flexibility going into the season, to manage to get the five best on the field, I think that’s good for us.”

Adding Neal won't change much with the Texans offensive personnel, only with positioning. A battle in OTAs and preseason between the rookie and Howard could decide who plays where in 2022. The winner likely takes reps at right tackle while the loser would shift inside to left guard.

Evan Neal Evan Neal Evan Neal

Neal's presence also could help decide if the Texans elect to pick up Howard's fifth-year option. It also could put pressure on Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil to improve should he hope to remain in Houston after 2022. The Texans nearly traded Tunsil this offseason, but instead restructured his contract to free up over $8 million in salary cap space.

Depending on how Caserio's big board is finalized, Neal could be No. 1. His versatility would give Houston options everywhere in its trenches for 2022.