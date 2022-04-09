Mock Draft: Could Texans Go All Defense In Top 80?

A recent mock draft has the Houston Texans going all defense in the top 80, but is this plausible?

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans have 11 picks, and a laundry list of needs. Thankfully, five of those picks fall within the top 80 - all of which one article has suggested the Texans use on exclusively defensive players.

A mock draft by Battle Red Blog sees Nick Caserio and Co. opting to focus their five most valuable picks on bulking up Lovie Smith's defense.

No. 3 - Edge, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

No. 13 - LB, Devin Lloyd, Utah

No. 37 - CB, Kaiir Elam, Florida

No. 68 - S, Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

No. 80 - DT, Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

There can be no denying that each of these players would fill a hole to some extent - which isn't tricky given that the Texans have needs across the board.

In fact, Houston's ongoing roster-wide revamp also allows Caserio can to go for the best player available at most picks without facing many naysayers. Granted, there are some positions that you could argue are more of an instant priority than others - cornerback and guard for example.

As such, would an all-defense first five picks be out of the question? Surely not. Would it make sense? Arguably yes.

That being said, one or two of the players selected in the above mock draft are questionable to some extent.

Thibodeaux undoubtedly has a high ceiling and has drawn many comparisons with former Texan Jadeveon Clowney. However, there remain question marks surrounding his consistency - as mentioned in the mock - and his drive.

Once on the clock at three, at least one of offensive lineman Evan Neal, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, and cornerback Ahmad Gardner will still be on the board and all three are arguably more polished prospects than Thibodeaux and have high ceilings themselves.

Moving on to 13 and again it depends on who Houston values most. It would be a slight surprise to see the Texans draft a linebacker so high given that, as mentioned, cornerback and guard are among their more pressing needs, but nothing should be ruled out at this point.

Once outside of the first round, it's anybody's guess who will still be around and Elam, Cook, and Winfrey would all fill needs.

Sidenote: Winfrey alongside Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez could be a lot of fun. to watch.

All in all, Houston is in a strong position in the draft. Not only do they have a lot of valuable picks, but they really could draft any position group without facing much of an interrogation.

All defense early on? Don't rule it out.