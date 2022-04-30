Texans Bolster Trenches, Add LSU Offensive Tackle Austin Deculus

The Houston Texans look to fortify the offensive line with the selection of LSU standout Austin Deculus

HOUSTON -- Barring a trade back into the late rounds, the Houston Texans are done in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their final pick might be one to watch down the line, especially in terms of versatility.

The Texans have selected LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus with the 205th selection. Deculus re-joins former LSU teammate Derek Stingley Jr., Houston's first pick back with the No. 3 overall selection.

A hybrid-type lineman, Deculus holds the record for the most games played in LSU history with 61 appearances and 46 starts. He primarily saw action at right tackle, but also has reps at both positions.

Deculus is a native of Houston, growing just outside the city limits in Cypress. A four-year starter for the Tigers, he was a vital part of LSU's success in 2019, protecting now Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow on the way to winning a national title.

"I'm beyond blessed," Declus said following his selection. "To be able to play for a team that I grew up down the stadium from...they were always in my backyard, so to be able to play for the backyard team, that makes me feel blessed."

Declus becomes the third Houston native to be selected by the Texans, joining Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. He becomes the sixth player from the SEC selected by Houston, joining Alabama receiver John Metchie III, Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and Florida running back Dameon Pierce.

For more on Declus check out the scouting report by NFL Draft Bible.

Pros:

Experienced right tackle with very good size and length. Deculus displays good leg drive to displace opponents after landing his strike. He is a capable puller, being asked to do it frequently in the Tigers’ offense. When locking out his 34 inch arms, Deculus is able to outreach most rushers. His recognition and ability to locate blitzing defenders from the second and third level is very good.

Cons:

At right tackle, Deculus struggles in pass protection as he has slow and lazy feet. When threatened with speed, he is unable to maintain vertical pads and often gets a narrow base with upright pad levels. This causes him to allow outside track rushes, get driven into the quarterback by speed to power and prevents him from shutting down inside counters. Slow hands which are often too far inside make his play more narrow. In the run game, Deculus plays over his toes and bends his waist, causing him to get pulled frequently. His locating and angles at the second level are inconsistent. Deculus possesses a below average initial blow and is unable to latch.

Summary:

Right tackle with very good size and length. Deculus displays good leg drive and above average football intelligence. He is a waist bender with slow feet and slow hands who is unable to enforce his will. Deculus projects as a guard who is too stiff and slow footed to make a roster initially. He has to become more aggressive with his initial blow and significantly improve hand usage to stick around in the NFL.