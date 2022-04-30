Skip to main content

Texans Bolster Trenches, Add LSU Offensive Tackle Austin Deculus

The Houston Texans look to fortify the offensive line with the selection of LSU standout Austin Deculus

HOUSTON -- Barring a trade back into the late rounds, the Houston Texans are done in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their final pick might be one to watch down the line, especially in terms of versatility.   

The Texans have selected LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus with the 205th selection. Deculus re-joins former LSU teammate Derek Stingley Jr., Houston's first pick back with the No. 3 overall selection. 

A hybrid-type lineman, Deculus holds the record for the most games played in LSU history with 61 appearances and 46 starts. He primarily saw action at right tackle, but also has reps at both positions. 

USATSI_15336331

Austin Deculus 

USATSI_13846233

Austin Deculus 

USATSI_14247434

Austin Deculus 

Deculus is a native of Houston, growing just outside the city limits in Cypress. A four-year starter for the Tigers, he was a vital part of LSU's success in 2019, protecting now Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow on the way to winning a national title. 

"I'm beyond blessed," Declus said following his selection. "To be able to play for a team that I grew up down the stadium from...they were always in my backyard, so to be able to play for the backyard team, that makes me feel blessed." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

attachment-GettyImages-1357186536-1
Play

Medical Team Played Role In Texans Selection Of WR John Metchie III

Thirty-one teams passed on the chance to draft Alabama's wide receiver John Metchie III except for the Houston Texans — whose medical staff played a part in the selection.

By Coty M. Davis10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
USATSI_17998249
Play

EXCLUSIVE: New Texans TE Teagan Quitoriano Models Game After Gronk

The Texans added a serious athlete in a position of need in the fifth round on Saturday

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17407481
Play

Energizer Bunny: New Texans RB Dameon Pierce Brings Attitude To Houston Backfield

Stout, strong and full of energy, Dameon Pierce is ready to become a focal point of the Texans' backfield

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
nfldraft22_Thomas-Booker2-800x445
Play

Texans Draft Stanford DL Thomas Booker at No. 150

The Houston Texans continue to improve their roster with this year's NFL Draft.

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17407481
Play

Texans Draft: Houston Selects RB Dameon Pierce At No. 107

The Houston Texans upgraded their rushing attack with the selection of running back Dameon Pierce.

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
4 hours ago
unnamed
Play

Texans Draft: Prospect Bernard McCall Jr. Is Latest Late-Round Gem

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has a history of finding late-round gems in the draft, and NFL prospect Bernard McCall Jr. could be his latest acquisition.

By Coty M. Davis6 hours ago
6 hours ago
USATSI_17244113
Play

A Round 2 Steal? What Texans Can Expect From Alabama WR John Metchie III

A consistent machine at Alabama, John Metchie IIII hope to do the same thing for the Houston Texans

By Cole Thompson6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Isaiah Spiller
Play

What To Expect From Texans On Day 3

Rounds 1-3 are over as focus turns to day 3 and the Houston Texans' final five picks.

By Anthony Wood7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Declus becomes the third Houston native to be selected by the Texans, joining Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. He becomes the sixth player from the SEC selected by Houston, joining Alabama receiver John Metchie III, Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and Florida running back Dameon Pierce

For more on Declus check out the scouting report by NFL Draft Bible

Pros:

Experienced right tackle with very good size and length. Deculus displays good leg drive to displace opponents after landing his strike. He is a capable puller, being asked to do it frequently in the Tigers’ offense. When locking out his 34 inch arms, Deculus is able to outreach most rushers. His recognition and ability to locate blitzing defenders from the second and third level is very good.

USATSI_14263578

Austin Deculus 

USATSI_16424338

Austin Deculus 

USATSI_17827079

Austin Deculus 

Cons:

At right tackle, Deculus struggles in pass protection as he has slow and lazy feet. When threatened with speed, he is unable to maintain vertical pads and often gets a narrow base with upright pad levels. This causes him to allow outside track rushes, get driven into the quarterback by speed to power and prevents him from shutting down inside counters. Slow hands which are often too far inside make his play more narrow. In the run game, Deculus plays over his toes and bends his waist, causing him to get pulled frequently. His locating and angles at the second level are inconsistent. Deculus possesses a below average initial blow and is unable to latch.

Summary:

Right tackle with very good size and length. Deculus displays good leg drive and above average football intelligence. He is a waist bender with slow feet and slow hands who is unable to enforce his will. Deculus projects as a guard who is too stiff and slow footed to make a roster initially. He has to become more aggressive with his initial blow and significantly improve hand usage to stick around in the NFL. 

attachment-GettyImages-1357186536-1
News

Medical Team Played Role In Texans Selection Of WR John Metchie III

By Coty M. Davis10 minutes ago
USATSI_17998249
News

EXCLUSIVE: New Texans TE Teagan Quitoriano Models Game After Gronk

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
USATSI_17407481
News

Energizer Bunny: New Texans RB Dameon Pierce Brings Attitude To Houston Backfield

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
nfldraft22_Thomas-Booker2-800x445
News

Texans Draft Stanford DL Thomas Booker at No. 150

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
USATSI_17407481
News

Texans Draft: Houston Selects RB Dameon Pierce At No. 107

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
unnamed
News

Texans Draft: Prospect Bernard McCall Jr. Is Latest Late-Round Gem

By Coty M. Davis6 hours ago
USATSI_17244113
News

A Round 2 Steal? What Texans Can Expect From Alabama WR John Metchie III

By Cole Thompson6 hours ago
Isaiah Spiller
News

What To Expect From Texans On Day 3

By Anthony Wood7 hours ago