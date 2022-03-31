Texans at Baylor Pro Day: Which Bear They Hunting?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio likes to be hands-on with prospects he's scouting. That's the way he's been since joining the New England Patriots more than 20 years ago. Things haven't changed in his second season in Houston.

Caserio was on site for Baylor's Pro Day Wednesday along with 31 other teams. Thirteen Bears strutted their stuff one last time in hopes of boosting their stock before the NFL Draft April 28.

The Texans need upgrades at near every position entering the first year of the Lovie Smith era. In Waco, there's a variety of talent Caserio could be targeting on Days 2 and 3 to become immediate contributors for a team that finished 4-13 last season.

Jalen Pitre Tyquan Thornton Drew Estrada

Safety Jalen Pitre is a prospect Houston could be in the market for in the second round. A hybrid defender best known for his time in the Nickel, Pitre mirrors his game after players like Tyrann Mathieu and Budda Baker. A Jim Thorpe finalist, Pitre recorded 76 tackles with a Big 12-high 18 tackles for loss with two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries.

On Wednesday, the numbers didn't disappoint. Pitre ran a 4.44 40-yard dash. He also looked smooth running drills in cornerback coverage and at strong safety.

"I have the tool set along with the mentality to make plays at the next level, and I’m just trying to relay that to the coaches and the executive staff on those NFL teams as well,” Pitre told reporters. “So hopefully they can choose me pretty early because I think I’m the best.”

Pitre isn't the only safety making waves this draft season. J.T. Woods also is a prospect that could fit Smith's defensive look as a later round selection. He recorded a 4.38 40 time in Indianapolis at the combine earlier this month. On Wednesday, his time hovered around a 4.4.

Woods often is forgotten in the mix of Dave Aranda's Baylor defense. His numbers weren't as eye-popping as Pitre's, but he provided ample protection in coverage deep. In 14 games, Woods recorded a team-high five interceptions to go along with 57 tackles.

Offensively, the Texans should be keeping a close eye on both receiver Tyquan Thornton and running back Abram Smith. After starting his career at linebacker, Smith transitioned to tailback due to depth purposes.

Last season, Smith became a staple of the Bears' offensive identity, finishing third in the country with 1,601 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. He said that he would be willing to transition back to linebacker if it would help him land a roster spot in the pros.

“I know my deal is like a power-back type mentality, and that is who I am, but I have some speed to go with me." Smith said. I just wanted to show that I’m versatile all over the place. Anywhere you want to put me on offense, defense, wherever that might be.”

Kalon Barnes Abram Smith J.T. Woods

Thornton made headlines in Indy after posting a 4.29 40-time. The only player who ran faster was his teammate, cornerback Kaylon Barnes at 4.23.

Thornton enjoyed a final season with Baylor, leading the team with 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns. Smith, Thornton and Barnes are all projected to be Day 3 selections.

The Texans currently own 11 picks in the draft next month, though that number is expected to change. Caserio is expected to field calls for both the No. 3 and No. 13 selection, but will only move back if the asking price is met.