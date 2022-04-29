Texans Draft Big Board: Which Prospects Should Houston Target On Day 2?

The Houston Texans should be looking at targeting these players in the second- and third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft

HOUSTON -- LSU's Derek Stingley made Houston Texans history as the highest cornerback ever selected by the franchise. Texas A&M's Kenyon Green will fill a void at left guard while the Texans also will reap in the benefits of adding three more draft picks in a trade-back.

Who is next to join the Texans? At least three more prospects should be headed to NRG Stadium Friday night during the second and third round of the NFL Draft.

"Ultimately in the draft you are just trying to supplement your roster and what you already have in place...how many of those players can you fit?" Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. "Well, if you think they are a good player, you think they're going to have some role on your team, then I think this particular draft probably in the two to three to four range, I would say there's a decent amount of players that are going to be available"

Houston address two of its major needs in the first round in the trenches and the secondary. That's not enough for the Texans to improve from their 4-13 record in 2021.

Here are several names to watch for on Day 2

Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert Alabama's John Metchie III

Baylor DB Jalen Pitre: Although not Tyrann Mathieu 2.0, Pitre is more Budda Baker with Mathieu coverage ability. A Chess piece in the secondary, the former big 12 defensive player of the year has taken reps are both safety positions, nickel, and outside cornerback. He needs to improve in coverage, but few are as talented as Pitre in run defense.

He's a plug-and-play starter all across the board and would be a do-it-all playmaker Houston has been missing in its secondary.

Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III: A combination of speed and elusiveness, Walker wins due to his vision and ability to make defenders miss in the open field. In his lone season with the Spartans, he recorded 1,600 yards of offense and proved he has the "workhorse" mentality Houston needs in its backfield.

Iowa State RB Breece Hall: Hall uses his strength to win at the line of scrimmage, but isn't afraid to turn on the jets in space. He can win at all three levels of the field and showed growth as a receiver over his three seasons with the Cyclones. There's a reason many consider him to be the top option for Houston at No. 37.

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller: Notice the trend here of running backs? It's for good reason. A three-year starter for the Aggies, Spiller averaged 5.6 yards per run and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on the ground. He's elusive enough to make defenders miss on initial contact but also has the necessary power to win at the line of scrimmage before breaking free downfield.

Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr.: More than likely a Day 3 selection, Caserio could pull the trigger on Robinson if he sees him as the long-term lead back. Robinson finally got his chance to be the Tide’s lead back after five years in Tuscaloosa, and he didn't disappoint. He averaged five yards per carry and over 1,400 scrimmage yards in former Texans coach Bill O’Brien’s offense.

Boise State WR Khalil Shakir: Five different players took reps at slot receiver last season. Shakir is a slot only-type, but he can win with his ability to change direction in his route-running. In his final two college seasons, he averaged 12.6 yards per play.

John Metchie, WR, Alabama: Another Caserio-Alabama ties, Metchie has been linked to the Texans all offseason. A two-year starter on the perimeter, Metchie wins with physicality and route-running over finesse and speed. Although he tore his ACL in the SEC championship game, Caserio said injuries wouldn't stop him from drafting a player who fits the system.

Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis: The Texans inability to find a stable slot receiver makes the position of high priority on Day 2. Although 5-9, Austin is a polished route-runner who can change direction in an instant and make defenders miss in space. A former track star, he averaged 16.3 yards per catch throughout his college career.

Virginia TE Jelani Woods: Brevin Jordan will be the starting flex tight end, but Houston needs an in-line blocker. Woods shines with his blocking skills and offers tremendous red zone value thanks to his 6-7 frame.

Iowa State's Breece Hall San Diego State's Cameron Thomas Baylor's Jalen Pitre

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State: Ruckert has skills as a receiver, but Ohio State elected to utilize his 6-5 frame primarily in blocking formations. He has the potential to be a high-volume red zone target and should provide ample protection and run blocking.

San Diego State EDGE Cam Thomas: Houston's 31st-ranked run defense needs an upgrade and Thomas could be a nice addition in the third round. He recorded a whopping 20.5 tackles for losses and 11.5 sacks in 2021 and fits the style of defensive Smith is looking to run with a four-man front.

Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe: A Day 2 Travon Walker? Mafe fits better in a four-man rush and has the speed to win off the edge in run defense. He also has improved each season as a pass rusher, collecting an impressive 34 pressure in the Big Ten last year.

Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie: Best used in a four-man rush, Ebiketie blossomed in his final year at Penn State, recording 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He'll need to add some weight, but his ability to work upfield with speed might make him a name to watch for in a trade-up scenario in Round 2.

Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum: Although he played at the FCS level, McCollum has the tools to be an FBS starter. The 6-2 defensive back recorded 13 career interceptions and six forced fumbles in coverage.

Maryland Safety Nick Cross: Cross is physical when it comes to defending the run, but he excelled in zone coverage when asked to play either high or in the box. The Texans are looking for a do-it-all defender on the backend. With over 150 tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass deflections, what's not to like?