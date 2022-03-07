Which Receivers Should Texans Consider Drafting?

The Houston Texans are in need of a receiver to stretch the field - who fits this mold?

The future of the wide receiver position for the Houston Texans remains murky - something that they could seek to address in this year's draft.

Houston has six receivers on the roster, one of whom (Brandin Cooks) has been subject to trade rumors, while three only have seven appearances between them. Beyond 2022, the Texans currently have just one receiver under contract in Nico Collins.

While there are plenty of options in this year's draft, Houston may be best served to focus on a speedy deep threat who can stretch the field, helping to take advantage of one of Texans quarterback Davis Mills' biggest strengths - his deep ball accuracy.

Here are five potential options to watch for come the draft:

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Similar in build to current Texan Cooks, at 5-11, 178 pounds, Dotson offers 4.43 40 speed and four years of continually increasing productivity. Dotson recorded 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns in 42 appearances, averaging 15.1 yards per reception.

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

It's safe to say that after running a 4.36 40, Watson has the speed to potentially stretch the field for Houston. Much like Dotson, Watson's 6-4, 208-pound frame is not dissimilar to a current Texans in Collins. With 2,140 yards, 14 touchdowns, and an average of 20.4 yards per reception throughout his 52 college appearances, Watson and Collins could be a tough duo to control.

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Another tall and rangy target with 4.41 speed, Pierce doesn't have the same eye-catching figures that Watson and Dotson possess, but there is plenty to work with and develop. One stat that is noteworthy is his 17.9 yards per reception at Cincinnati.

Danny Gray, SMU

Perhaps Houston would be best served searching within the state for a belated Fuller replacement? If so, look no further than the fastest of our five suggested receivers - SMU's Danny Gray. After spending two years at Blinn College, Gray moved to SMU where the 6-2, 199 pound Dallas native racked up 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns for an average of 15.3 yards per reception. The former high school state champion sprinter ran a 4.33 40.

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

At 5-10, Moore may not have the height of an out-and-out outside receiver, but like Cooks he can be moved around and his ability to work the slot could be a real positive for an offense that lacks a stud inside receiver - not to mention his 4.41 40 speed. Moore was extremely productive during his time at Western Michigan, recording 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 14.5 yards per reception in 30 games.