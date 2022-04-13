Skip to main content

Iowa State Star Visits Texans; New No. 1 RB in Houston?

Breece Hall, a two-time 1,000-yard rushers, is expected to meet with the Texans Wednesday

HOUSTON -- Every year, one running back enters the conversation of potential being a first round prospect. This year's top option would likely be Iowa State's Breece Hall, but would the Houston Texans be willing to draft him early? 

According to Pro Football Network, Hall is expected to visit the Texans on Wednesday. He is considered by multiple draft analysts and scouts as the top runner in the class for his speed, vision and strength between the trenches.

Hall, a 6-1, 217-pound runner for the Cyclones, has been one of college football's most productive runners over the past three seasons. Last season, he set an FBS record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown with 24. 

Breece Hall

Breece Hall

Breece Hall

Hall was a two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Cyclones, averaging 5.5 yards per carry for his career. He was named first-team All-Big 12 and the conference Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American during the 2020 season.

For his career, Hall tallied 3,941 yards and 50 touchdown runs with 82 catches for 734 yards and six scores. He also impressed at the NFL Combine last month, posting a 4.39 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical. 

The Texans, who currently own three draft picks in the top 37, have consistently been mocked to addressing the running back position after last season. Houston recorded a franchise-low 3.2 yards per carry and a league-worst eight rushing touchdowns on the way to a 4-13 season.

Houston agreed to an extension with leading rusher Rex Burkhead prior to the season's end. The franchise also signed Jaguars' running back Dare Ogunbowale and Colts' runner Marlon Mack during free agency. 

Mack, a former lead runner for the Colts, could end up being a high-end starter for Houston in time. In 2018, he rushed for 908 yards in 195 carries and scored nine touchdowns in 12 games. A year later, Mack recorded a career-best 1,097 yards off 247 carries and scored eight touchdowns. 

Injuries have limited Mack's production the past two seasons. After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2020 campaign, the 26-year-old has only played in seven games. 

Breece Hall

Breece Hall

Breece Hall

"Marlon is a very consistent person, quiet guy, reserved, he’s a good locker room player," Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross said of Mack Monday. "I think this guy’s ready to prove himself at any point. If you ask him to work as a kick returner, he will be willing to do that. I’m excited to see him for the first time again and work with Marlon again."

The Texans have been tied to Hall in multiple mock drafts due to his fit in new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's scheme. Houston also has met with Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller and Cincinnati's Jerome Ford at their respective pro days. 

