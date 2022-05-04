'An Honor To Play For Lovie': Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Ready To Learn From Smith

After turing Lance Briggs and Brian Urlacher into stars for the Chicago Bears, Lovie Smith hopes to transform Christian Harris into the next great defender

HOUSTON -- A viral video filled the Twitterverse Friday evening from the Houston Texans' social media page. Coach Lovie Smith was beaming from ear to ear, and general manager Nick Caserio knew he needed a hug.

Smith was pumped by the Texans' latest selection in the third round. He had a say in the pick and Caserio was more than happy to trade up five spots to land Alabama linebacker Christian Harris.

"I don't think anybody was more ecstatic than Lovie about that pick," Caserio joked after the selection Friday evening. "But talking about a guy that's 6-foot, 225, 230 pounds, runs 4.4. Fits the profile of what we want to do defensively at that position."

Harris, an undersized yet highly productive linebacker in college, will have the chance to play a similar role to that of the Indianapolis Colts' great Darius Leonard. He works at his best in space, playing a mix of run and coverage snaps opposite the "thumper" linebacker in the middle.

If anyone can get the most of Harris' potential, it's Smith. Linebackers have always been his specialty in terms of development, working first as the St.Louis Rams defensive coordinator and later during his nine seasons at the helm with the Chicago Bears.

"It's an honor," Harris said of playing for Smith. "With me playing this position for only three years, I still have much to learn as quickly as I possibly can. To get the chance to learn from a guy who has experience working with some of the greatest of all time, I'm about to soak in as much as possible."

Smith's development of Brian Urlacher put him and the Bears' defense on the map during his time in the Windy City. Drafted out of New Mexico in 2000, Urlacher took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors while under the direction of Dick Jauron.

In Smith's second season for Chicago, Urlacher reached new heights, becoming the league's Defensive Player of the Year after recording 122 tackles on the campaign, becoming the first Chicago to take home the honors since Mike Singletary in 1988.

Urlacher would go on to become a Hall of Fame defender, a five-time All-Pro and a member of the 2000's All-Decade team. He wasn't alone in the middle of the Monsters of Midway defense. Prior to Smith being named head coach, the Bears elected to draft Lance Briggs out of Arizona in 2003.

Once Smith arrived, Briggs shined in his defense. He became a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, recording six consecutive 100-plus tackles seasons. Chicago would go on to win three NFC North titles, including representing the conference in Super Bowl XLI against the Colts.

Smith's goal will be to make Harris the Briggs 2.0 of the Texans' defense. In a zone-based set, Houston primarily will run a two-linebacker formation. Early on, expect veterans Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill to see reps in the formation, but the goal is to have Harris become a start before the season's end.

Harris is still adapting to playing linebacker. Once he arrived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama coach Nick Saban elected to move him from his natural safety role down to the WILL spot. Since then, Harris has relied on play recognition and speed to do most of the heavy lifting.

A three-year starter, Harris recorded at least 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and posted back-to-back five-plus sacks in 2020 and 2021. In terms of consistency, he has tried to model his game after some of the more well-rounded linebackers including San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Devin White.

"Those guys are key to their defense," Harris said. "I want to be that here."

Harris hopes to be a sponge early in his career and learn from Smith in terms of how to play linebacker. During the interview process, he instantly knew he wanted to play in Smith's style of defense because it catered to his strengths.

Smith convinced Caserio that Harris was worth the pick. The GM didn't hesitate in trusting his coach's input.

"I have respect for his perspective on players," Caserio said. "He has seen a lot of players. He has coached a lot of players. He is the head coach of the football team. He should have input."