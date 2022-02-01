ESPN Ranks Texans' 2021 Draft Class Among NFL's Best

It may have been a rough year, but the Houston Texans' draft class overachieved

If there's one major positive the Houston Texans can take from 2021, it's their draft class.

Despite not having a first- or second-round pick - and the fact it was general manager Nick Caserio's first draft - Houston finished the season with all of its picks still on the roster after starting at least two games each.

It appears ESPN agrees with this sentiment, having named this Texans' draft class second-best in the NFL.

In its reasoning, ESPN cites the fact that with so few meaningful picks, there wasn't a great deal expected of them - and yet all contributed.

And the best example of this was, of course, quarterback Davis Mills.

© Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports © Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The third-rounder has already become somewhat of a fan favorite (if social media is to be believed), receiving high praise from many of his teammates, former Texans, and ESPN alike.

How their top pick fared: Mills, like all of the rookie quarterbacks except Mac Jones, graded among the bottom-half of starting quarterbacks this season. The rookie out of Stanford finished the season with more turnover-worthy plays (20) than big-time throws (16), but he did have flashes of strong play and areas where he outperformed expectations. Deep passing was one of them: Mills' 123.5 passer rating on throws 20-plus yards downfield led all quarterbacks this season. Houston just needs those flashes to appear more regularly if Mills is given another chance to start in 2022. Best value pick: Getting a starting quarterback like Mills, who wasn't a complete disaster, in the third round is the primary reason that the Texans earned the second-highest PFF Wins Above Replacement (WAR) for their 2021 draft class. That's how valuable the position is. - ESPN+

This season was a disappointing year for the Texans. They didn't find their long-term head coach, they only won four games, and they ranked near the bottom of the league both offensively and defensively.

But, with limited resources, Caserio got a great return, and in a year like this, that cannot be undermined.