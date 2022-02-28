Two Top Prospects Limited At Combine: Should Texans Stay Away?

Alabama's Evan Neal and LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. will not participate in drills at the NFL combine in front of the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- A pair of positions the Houston Texans could target early in the 2022 NFL Draft are offensive tackle and cornerback. However, two of the top names at those spots will not be on display in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. both will not partake in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium over the next week. Both players are expected to meet with teams for interviews but will wait to test at their respective school Pro Days.

Neal, the 6-7 left tackle for the Crimson Tide, has quickly become linked to the Texans due to the surrounding reports of the team's willingness to trade Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil, 27, has two years remaining on his three-year extension and is highly regarded as a top 10 player at his position.

Neal's versatility makes him a name worthy of being selected as high as No. 1 come April's draft. As a freshman, he started at left guard before moving to right tackle in 2020. He wrapped up his time at Alabama as the team’s left tackle, replacing former first round pick Alex Leatherwood.

Stingley has been heralded by many as a top-five player in the class and perhaps the best cornerback. He broke onto the scene as a freshman in 2019 as the Tigers' top cornerback on the way to helping the team win its first national title since 2007.

That season, Stingley led the SEC with six interceptions and 15 passes defended. Since his magical freshman season, the defensive back has been limited in action due to injuries, playing in just 10 games in two years.

Stingley suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot after the first three games of the 2021 season. The injury required surgery, forcing the junior to miss the remainder of the season. Per reports, Stingley is "close" to 100 percent, he isn’t quite there yet to perform on-field drills.

If both Neal and Stingley are at the top of general manager Nick Caserio's draft board, the Texans will have to wait for Pro Days to get a better look at the player's skills. Alabama's Pro Day is scheduled for March 30 while LSU's Pro Day is scheduled for April 6.

The Texans currently own the No. 3 pick in the draft. The team is expected to field offers for both Tunsil and disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson to expand its current nine draft picks.