Energizer Bunny: New Texans RB Dameon Pierce Brings Attitude To Houston Backfield

Stout, strong and full of energy, Dameon Pierce is ready to become a focal point of the Texans' backfield

HOUSTON -- New Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce isn't familiar with the state of Texas that much. He does know a few things just based on pictures on social media.

"I know Texas has pretty houses and pretty girls," Pierce said Saturday morning. "Heck, that's good for me."

Welcome to Houston, Dameon. Texans' fans, meet your next potential leading rusher.

Pierce was selected with the 107th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, becoming the fifth player from the Southeastern Conference to join the Texans. Pierce began to rise up draft boards following his outing at the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The production on the ground was never there for Pierce during his time at Florida. He would often be utilized in a rotational role under Dan Mullen's scheme, never tallying more than 600 yards in a season.

But man, the physical. The strength. The force needed up the middle? It made him a fan favorite in the swamp. A violent runner who forces his forward the hard yards, Pierce often found success in the red zone, scoring 23 touchdowns in four seasons — including 13 in 2021.

Pierce said he models his game after power backs, understanding he would never be like Chris Johnson with the "4.2-4.4 type speed." He also credits playing in the SEC as part of his development as a runner, stating how the conference is "the closest thing to the NFL."

"Even the guys who you would consider mediocre for the SEC, they're still great by their scheme and mesh well," Pierce said. "SEC coaches seem to have a knack of finding those guys who know how to play ball... being in that conference, it forces to be a better player. If you don't play up to the competition, you're not going to be on the field on Saturdays."

The Texans were planning to be aggressive in adding another running back this offseason. Houston finished dead last in rushing with a franchise-worst 3.2 yards per carry and eight rushing scores.

Rex Burkhead was Houston’s leading rusher in 2021 with 427 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans added former Colts lead runner Marlon Mack and Jaguars' Dare Ogunbowale. They also will be returning Royce Freeman, Scottie Phillips, and Darius Anderson from last season.

Pierce comes with low production, but massive upside. The Gators' running back by committee approach allowed his leg to rest, thus limiting the wear and tear on his body through hits on the regular.

“I feel like with my usage rate and my productivity, that kind of fits into the NFL schemes well,” Pierce said. “That means I can put up good numbers on a few amount of carries, and in just lesser overall usage.”

A video went viral of Pierce working pass protection drills at the Senior Bowl in January. Facing outside linebacker D'Marco Jackson, Peirce won the rep, keeping his feet square and hands steady as Bailey Zappe would untouched.

It was then, that scouts started paying attention. So did Nick Caserio. Just 106 picks after the Jacksonville Jaguars started the draft, Caserio stopped Pierce's fall.

Thank goodness Texas is warm. He wanted to play in the southern heat anyway.

"Nick said we were looking for a lot of high-energy guys who can bring that juice and bring that fight into the game," Pierce said. "Those are the type of guys we're looking to draft and you fit that mold.

"I'm happy to be in Texas. I'm just glad I'm nowhere cold."