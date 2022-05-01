Skip to main content

"Back With My QB": New Texans DL Thomas Booker Excited To Reunite With Davis Mills

After playing with him three years at Stanford, Thomas Booker is excited to be back working with Davis Mills

HOUSTON -- Thomas Booker is all smiles entering Sunday for two reasons. First, he becomes the newest member of the Houston Texans' defensive line after being selected in the fourth round. 

The second? He's reuniting with an old friend. 

"I'm so excited to get down to Houston, help the team out, become a contributor any way I can, and again, link up with my college quarterback Davis Mills."

Booker was selected 150th overall after the Texans elected to trade up 16 spots on Saturday. His size, speed and hybrid style of play might make him one of Houston's more versatile defensive linemen entering next season. 

Thomas_Booker_KAH_092521_024

The addition of Booker marked the second time Nick Caserio has drafted a player out of Stanford. Last season, the GM used his first-ever pick in the new regime on Mills, who is hoping to be the next franchise quarterback after finding success down the stretch toward the season's end.

Mills and Booker were teammates for three seasons at Stanford. Booker said he had an excellent pre-draft meeting with the Texans, but joining Mills was an added bonus.

Thomas_Booker_SG_110521_136

"When I think about Davis There's three words that come to mind; cool, calm, collective. That's always who he's been," Booker said. "He's a stone-cold killer. He's the guy that I have faith in. Going back to college, he's been able to lead a team and lead an offense on his back. I'm excited to get back with him and get him the ball back.

Mills impressed enough during his final five starts to warrant a second shot at quarterback. Although he posted a 2-9 record, the production was noticeably different when he was commanding the offense over veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Celebration_Thomas_Booker_GM_10022021_604_71

Thomas Booker

Mills finished second among rookie quarterbacks in passing yards (2,664), completion rating (66.8) touchdowns (16) and passer rating (88.8), trailing only New England's Mac Jones. The Texans seem content from the get-go to run it back with Mills for another year in what was considered to be a weak quarterback draft class.

As for Booker, finding a home in Houston might be easier than finding his home on the Texans. The 6-3, 301-pounder said he was versatile enough to play either defensive end of defensive tech, though he views himself better inside as a "disruptive" three-tech. 

Caserio said the defense could change but for now, that feels like a stable home. 

"He kind of projects a little bit more kind of to defensive tackle in our front, kind of potentially one technique to three technique," Caserio said. "Ran sub-5 flat or right around there. Runs well. Is smart. Good lateral quickness." 

A three-year starter on the Cardinal defense, Booker finished his career with 158 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, three blocked PAT, six pass breakups, and one interception. He played in 43 total games. 

