Skip to main content

Texans Draft Stanford DL Thomas Booker at No. 150

The Houston Texans continue to improve their roster with this year's NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio continues building his winning roster piece by piece with this year's NFL Draft.

With the 150th overall pick, the Texans address a need on the defensive line by drafting Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker.

nfldraft22_Thomas-Booker2-800x445

Thomas Booker

Thomas_Booker_KAH_092521_024

Thomas Booker

Celebration_Thomas_Booker_GM_10022021_604_71

Thomas Booker

In four seasons with the Cardinal, the 6-4, 309-pounder recorded 159 tackles, 89.5 for losses, 9.5 sacks and one interception.

Booker adds to the early-round selections from the previous two days, and joins his former Stanford teammate, Davis Mills, in Houston.

Texans coach Lovie Smith previously made it clear that he didn’t think his defense in 2022 could play the way he wanted without improved play at cornerback. Houston drafted LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick. By drafting Stingley, the Texans have immediately improved a secondary that struggled in 2021.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17407481
Play

Texans Draft: Houston Selects RB Dameon Pierce At No. 107

The Houston Texans upgraded their rushing attack with the selection of running back Dameon Pierce.

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
2 hours ago
unnamed
Play

Texans Draft: Prospect Bernard McCall Jr. Is Latest Late-Round Gem

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has a history of finding late-round gems in the draft, and NFL prospect Bernard McCall Jr. could be his latest acquisition.

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17244113
Play

A Round 2 Steal? What Texans Can Expect From Alabama WR John Metchie III

A consistent machine at Alabama, John Metchie IIII hope to do the same thing for the Houston Texans

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Isaiah Spiller
Play

What To Expect From Texans On Day 3

Rounds 1-3 are over as focus turns to day 3 and the Houston Texans' final five picks.

By Anthony Wood4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Play

Lonnie Out? Texans DB Hints At Departure

Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. has hinted that his time in Texas could soon be up.

By Anthony Wood4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17485688
Play

Texans Trade Up, Draft Alabama LB Christian Harris With No. 75 Pick

The Texans bolster their second level of defense by selecting Alabama linebacker Christian Harris

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
16 hours ago
NFL
Play

'An Exciting Player': Texans WR John Metchie Praises New Teammate Derek Stingley Jr.

Once rivals at Alabama and LSU, Derek Stingley Jr. and John Metchie III are now teammates with the Houston Texans

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
16 hours ago
USATSI_17017451
Play

Texans Draft: WR John Metchie III Says He'll Be Ready By July

The Houston Texans traded back into the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver John Metchie III from Alabama.

By Coty M. Davis17 hours ago
17 hours ago

With their second pick in the first round at No. 15 overall, Houston selected Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green The Texans knew they needed to upgrade their offensive line to protect quarterback Davis Mills in 2022. It still remains to be seen where Green will play, but if he plays inside, that could allow Tytus Howard to move back to right tackle alongside left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Houston added to secondary depth in the second round with pick No. 37 by drafting Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. Although Pitre is listed as a safety, he actually played far more in the slot compared to a traditional deep safety in college.

Thomas_Booker_SG_110521_136

Thomas Booker

download

Thomas Booker

GettyImages-1350745556-775x465

Thomas Booker

Just a few picks later Caserio added some help on offense for Mills with pick No. 44. The Texans traded up to take Alabama wideout John Metchie III. The second-year quarterback will now have another weapon at wide receiver. 

The Texans continued to add defensive talent on Day 2, trading up to draft Alabama linebacker Christian Harris at No. 75. Harris said he thinks his versatility will help him fit into Smith’s defense and that after talking to head coach Lovie Smith, he fell in love with Smith’s defense. 

USATSI_17407481
News

Texans Draft: Houston Selects RB Dameon Pierce At No. 107

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
unnamed
News

Texans Draft: Prospect Bernard McCall Jr. Is Latest Late-Round Gem

By Coty M. Davis4 hours ago
USATSI_17244113
News

A Round 2 Steal? What Texans Can Expect From Alabama WR John Metchie III

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
Isaiah Spiller
News

What To Expect From Texans On Day 3

By Anthony Wood4 hours ago
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
News

Lonnie Out? Texans DB Hints At Departure

By Anthony Wood4 hours ago
USATSI_17485688
News

Texans Trade Up, Draft Alabama LB Christian Harris With No. 75 Pick

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
NFL
News

'An Exciting Player': Texans WR John Metchie Praises New Teammate Derek Stingley Jr.

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
USATSI_17017451
News

Texans Draft: WR John Metchie III Says He'll Be Ready By July

By Coty M. Davis17 hours ago