Texans Draft Stanford DL Thomas Booker at No. 150

The Houston Texans continue to improve their roster with this year's NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio continues building his winning roster piece by piece with this year's NFL Draft.

With the 150th overall pick, the Texans address a need on the defensive line by drafting Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker.

Thomas Booker Thomas Booker Thomas Booker

In four seasons with the Cardinal, the 6-4, 309-pounder recorded 159 tackles, 89.5 for losses, 9.5 sacks and one interception.

Booker adds to the early-round selections from the previous two days, and joins his former Stanford teammate, Davis Mills, in Houston.

Texans coach Lovie Smith previously made it clear that he didn’t think his defense in 2022 could play the way he wanted without improved play at cornerback. Houston drafted LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick. By drafting Stingley, the Texans have immediately improved a secondary that struggled in 2021.

With their second pick in the first round at No. 15 overall, Houston selected Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green The Texans knew they needed to upgrade their offensive line to protect quarterback Davis Mills in 2022. It still remains to be seen where Green will play, but if he plays inside, that could allow Tytus Howard to move back to right tackle alongside left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Houston added to secondary depth in the second round with pick No. 37 by drafting Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. Although Pitre is listed as a safety, he actually played far more in the slot compared to a traditional deep safety in college.

Thomas Booker Thomas Booker Thomas Booker

Just a few picks later Caserio added some help on offense for Mills with pick No. 44. The Texans traded up to take Alabama wideout John Metchie III. The second-year quarterback will now have another weapon at wide receiver.

The Texans continued to add defensive talent on Day 2, trading up to draft Alabama linebacker Christian Harris at No. 75. Harris said he thinks his versatility will help him fit into Smith’s defense and that after talking to head coach Lovie Smith, he fell in love with Smith’s defense.