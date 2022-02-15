The Official NFL Draft Order Has Finally Been Revealed

Skip to main content

NFL Draft Order: Will Texans Keep No. 3 Pick Of 2022 Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft order is set, and the Houston Texans currently holds the No. 3 overall pick.

HOUSTON — For the first time since 2019 — and the second since 2017 — the Houston Texans will be active during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28th, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. 

The Texans currently hold the No. 3 overall pick, but there is a chance general manager Nick Caserio could use the coveted selection to stockpile additional future draft assets.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign that ended with the Los Angeles Rams securing the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, the 2022 draft order is set for all 32 teams. But the Texans could impact the draft in a variety of ways should they move on from the No. 3 pick. 

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, Ross Blacklock, Desmond King

No. 2 Detroit Lions

No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 4 New York Jets

Zach Wilson

No. 5 New York Giants

No. 6 Carolina Panthers 

No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons  

No. 9 Denver Broncos 

No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

Zach Wilson

No. 11 Washington Commanders

No. 12 Minnesota Vikings 

No. 13 Cleveland Browns

No. 14 Baltimore Ravens 

No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

No. 18 New Orleans Saints

No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles

No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 21 New England Patriots

No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders

No. 23 Arizona Cardinals

No. 24 Dallas Cowboys

No. 25 Buffalo Bills

No. 26 Tennessee Titans

No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 28 Green Bay Packers

No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals

No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams) 

