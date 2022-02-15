The Official NFL Draft Order Has Finally Been Revealed

NFL Draft Order: Will Texans Keep No. 3 Pick Of 2022 Draft?
HOUSTON — For the first time since 2019 — and the second since 2017 — the Houston Texans will be active during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28th, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.
The Texans currently hold the No. 3 overall pick, but there is a chance general manager Nick Caserio could use the coveted selection to stockpile additional future draft assets.
Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign that ended with the Los Angeles Rams securing the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, the 2022 draft order is set for all 32 teams. But the Texans could impact the draft in a variety of ways should they move on from the No. 3 pick.
No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 2 Detroit Lions
No. 3 Houston Texans
No. 4 New York Jets
No. 5 New York Giants
No. 6 Carolina Panthers
No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
No. 8 Atlanta Falcons
No. 9 Denver Broncos
No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
No. 11 Washington Commanders
No. 12 Minnesota Vikings
No. 13 Cleveland Browns
No. 14 Baltimore Ravens
No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers
No. 18 New Orleans Saints
No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles
No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 21 New England Patriots
No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders
No. 23 Arizona Cardinals
No. 24 Dallas Cowboys
No. 25 Buffalo Bills
No. 26 Tennessee Titans
No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 28 Green Bay Packers
No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)
No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs
No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals
No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams)