"The SEC Prepared Me": New Texans Draftees Built For Early NFL Success

After spending three season in the Southeastern Conference, Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green are ready for Day 1 starts as members of the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Southeastern Conference boasts its ability to produce NFL talent. On the walls inside the headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. a slogan reads "It Just Means More."

More prospects. More production. More first-round talent. For the Houston Texans, they two-stepped their way into a pair of SEC standouts during night one of the 2022 NFL Draft.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green are the newest members of the Texans and hopeful building blocks of the future. Stingley, a sticky cornerback with fantastic closing speed, brings the attitude needed for a No.1 corner. Green, a multi-purpose lineman for the Aggies, has the grit and lower body power teams covet in the interior offensive line.

Perhaps the growth started well before college, but the traits were only enhanced once the two arrived on campus. For Stingley, it was in the swamps of Baton Rouge, La.

For Green, it was right up the road from his Humble home in College Station.

"In the SEC, you have to be prepared and ready," Green said at his introductory press conference Friday. "You're going up against somebody each and every week on your same level or even higher. You have to match his level of intensity, stay focused, and be locked in mentally and physically."

A three-year starter for the Aggies, Green's versatility might make him the top interior offensive lineman in the class. From the second he arrived from Atascocita in the fall of 2019, he went to work with the runs.

It paid dividends for his career. Green became a two-time All-American at guard while also posting one of the highest run-blocking grades, according to Pro Football Focus. He also has experience at both tackle positions, though Texans general manager Nick Caserio believes he'll be better suited inside.

"He’s a real solid kid. I would say blue-collar, humble, soft-spoken, lunch pail," Caserio said Thursday. "Shows up; doesn't say much. Just kind of works his ass off and wants to play football. That fits the profile of what we want from the players that walk in this building."

Stingley, the Texans' top selection and first selection on Day 1 since Tytus Howard in 2019 fills a void on the perimeter that was missing last season in Lovie Smith's defense. Confidence is key when playing the boundary against the top receivers in the game, and the 6-foot, 190-pound has the Alpha mentality oozing through his veins.

He should. As a freshman, Stingley shined as LSU's top defensive player, recording six interceptions and breaking up 15 passes in coverage. He also handled his business against some of the league's top young receivers, including Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase — Stingley's former college teammates.

"In practice every single day, you had to be ready," Stingley said. "At the schools that we went to, we had to be locked in. Not just on weekends or gamedays, either."

Houston is playing with a risk/reward factor with both prospects. Due to injury, Stingley was limited to 10 games in his final two seasons. If Green is to be slotted inside at guard, some believe his selection could have been a reached based on the value of the location.

The NFL is an ever-turning carousel. One filled with SEC talent and faces both Stingley and Green have faced on Saturdays. The stars of the pros today couldn't stop Stingley from becoming an All-American in 2019. They didn't stop Green either from completing that feat twice.

Neither are worried about the outside noise from the critics. Both have been accustomed to seeing the level of competition pros see Sundays on Saturdays for the past three years.

Said Stingley: "There's no point in me trying to worry about that and worry about what other people think. If you look at any great ever, there are always two sides to it. ... I don't worry about it."