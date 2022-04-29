Derek Stingley on Joining the Texans, "Life-Long Dream"

The Houston Texans drafted LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. Stingley Jr shares his emotions about joining the Texans.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans drafted cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Texans bolstered their secondary with the selection of Stingley, a position Houston struggled with throughout the 2021 campaign. According to Pro Football Focus, Houston’s secondary production finished last in the league — per Pro Football Network.

Nickel corner Tavierre Thomas was the Texans' highest-graded defensive back in 2021. He posted an overall grade of 77.6 while allowing a 61.9 completion percentage on 42 targets. Thomas recorded a pass coverage grade of 76.1.

"This is a life-long dream, and I cannot wait to get out there and get to work," Stingley said on Thursday. "I hope when I get there, I can show them that I work hard and that I don't give up."

Stingley fits Smith's criteria for a cornerback. The Louisiana native finished his collegiate career with 73 tackles, 20 pass deflections and six interceptions. During his three-year stint at LSU, Stingley averaged a grade of 76.8. As a speedy defensive back, Stingley registered a 4.37 40-yard time.

"In an ideal world, receivers are getting bigger and bigger, but if you can find a 6 feet corner that is faster than most people, that's pretty special," coach Lovie Smith said at the NFL Combine on March 2. "To me, the object of the defense is every snap is to score and take the ball away. We put a big emphasis on that."

Stingley said he had an opportunity to speak to Smith, where they spoke about a few defensive schemes.