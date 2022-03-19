What Texans GM Nick Caserio Said to Deshaun Watson Following Trade

Nick Caserio made his peace with Deshaun Watson and looks toward the remainder of free agency

HOUSTON -- When Nick Caserio entered NRG Stadium, he was given like an improbable task to begin his tenure as the Houston Texans' general manager. Quarterback Deshaun Watson demanded a trade following the hire. He was done in Houston and wanted out now.

Caserio was fresh off the plane and figured there wasn't a way of convincing Watson of staying. A Zoom call with then-coach David Culley only finalized that the new GM was going to have move him for picks.

Nearly 15 months since their first conversation, the two sides have moved on for good.

Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns Friday in exchange for five draft picks, including three first-round selections. He waived his no-trade clause for a new five-year $230 million extension, and now heads to a different franchise with its own quarterback issues.

Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson

"I shot him a text, just wish him well," Caserio said Saturday. "He’ll probably do good things for the city of Cleveland. It’s kind of ironic he’s going to the place where I grew up, but he’s a great player."

From the get-go, Caserio was handcuffed to a bad situation. Former coach/GM Bill O'Brien and executive Jack Easterby handed Watson a four-year, $156 million extension midseason in 2020 to keep him in Houston through 2025.

The contract included the infamous no-trade clause, allowing Watson to pick his next destination should he want out. After Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam upped his salary by $80 million, it was the only city Watson would be agree to be traded to.

What else was Caserio to do? Say no and drag out the inevitable?

"Whatever you feel is the right decision for the organization at that present time, that’s what you have to go ahead and do," Caserio said. "That’s why we did what we did."

It was the best deal Caserio could get. Fans are disappointed. Some are confused. Thanks to the parting gift from O'Brien allowing Watson to control his future, Caserio is left to pick up the pieces and try to fix the state of the Texans long-term.

He'll have a decent shot to build off his first draft. Caserio landed potentially five starters for 2022 without a first- or second-round pick last April. He now has five picks within in the first 100 selections, including two in the top 15.

Those 10 picks could expand if Houston begins to field offers for either No. 3 or No. 13. Caserio said back at the NFL Scouting Combine that he would be "open-minded" about trading down, but the offer must meet his requirements, similar to that of speaking with Watson.

“We’ll look at everything. Again, it goes back to what are you moving away from and what would you get in return. Even though we did a trade yesterday, the thought process isn’t necessarily any different when you get into the draft."

Caserio wasn't dealt a bad hand. He inherited one when he signed on the dotted line to a six-year contract in Houston. That meant listening to offers from everyone for a deal that could change the course of the organization.

Nick Caserio Nick Caserio © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Nick Caserio

Four teams came down to the wire. In the end, money talks. It allowed the Browns to jump back into the conversation after being told no and eventually put them in the driver's seat.

In the end, Caserio can see this ordeal as a learning lesson. Watson was given the deal of a lifetime by a former employee that allowed him to put the NFL on its head.

No-trade clause contracts usually happen in baseball. They happen in basketball. In Football, the clause a rare commodity.

That type of contract likely won't handed out again in Houston so long as Caserio is calling the shots.