Travel back to the 2017 NFL Draft and we remember thinking Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson would fit best with the Houston Texans.

The team drafted him, and for the better part of four NFL seasons the match was indeed a strong one. In fact, everything that led to the decay of Watson's time with the Texans happened off the field. Hard to predict the types of things that transpired on scouting reports or on film.

As the Texans look forward to their next quarterback investment, Davis Mills is a guy not many believe will be the man who leads the franchise to the top of the league. And in a less-than-stellar quarterback class, nobody is suggesting the franchise's first pick in the NFL Draft be used on one either.

But Gil Brandt of NFL.com thinks there's a "perfect fit" for the Texans in this year's class, and it's Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. Writes Brandt:

"Ridder might not be a household name. But he did rank 19th in FBS in passing yards (3,334) while tying for 14th in TD passes (30). Plus, Houston head coach Lovie Smith just happened to be at Cincinnati's pro day Thursday. Marking the true end of the Watson era with another relatively low-cost gamble on a QB prospect would make plenty of sense for the Texans."

It's highly likely Ridder will still be available when the Texans are on the clock for Pick 37 on Day 2 of the draft.

Ridder may be one of the most overlooked prospects in this year's class. No, he's not as flashy as some recent draft prospects, but he's a four-year starter at a program that has only gotten better with him at quarterback. He's a team captain, a graduate, and a young man who possesses humility and all the athletic tools necessary to succeed at the next level.

Not sure what more a team could ask for when waking up on Day 2 of the NFL Draft without a long-term solution at quarterback.