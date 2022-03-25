Skip to main content

Low-Risk, High-Reward: Does QB Desmond Ridder Make NFL Draft Sense for Texans?

Drafting the Cincinnati quarterback makes sense to NFL.com

Travel back to the 2017 NFL Draft and we remember thinking Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson would fit best with the Houston Texans. 

The team drafted him, and for the better part of four NFL seasons the match was indeed a strong one. In fact, everything that led to the decay of Watson's time with the Texans happened off the field. Hard to predict the types of things that transpired on scouting reports or on film. 

Hunter Renfrow and Deshaun Watson

Coming out of Clemson, the writer believed Deshaun Watson's best fit in the 2017 NFL Draft was with the Houston Texans, who selected the quarterback in the first round

Deshaun Watson | DeAndre Hopkins | Will Fuller

Watson's career got off to a solid start, but turmoil within the franchise and off-field accusations have since derailed a disintegrated a once-promising roster

USATSI_17965081

Now with the Cleveland Browns, Watson will look for a new start, and the Houston Texans are in search of their next franchise quarterback

As the Texans look forward to their next quarterback investment, Davis Mills is a guy not many believe will be the man who leads the franchise to the top of the league. And in a less-than-stellar quarterback class, nobody is suggesting the franchise's first pick in the NFL Draft be used on one either. 

But Gil Brandt of NFL.com thinks there's a "perfect fit" for the Texans in this year's class, and it's Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. Writes Brandt:

"Ridder might not be a household name. But he did rank 19th in FBS in passing yards (3,334) while tying for 14th in TD passes (30). Plus, Houston head coach Lovie Smith just happened to be at Cincinnati's pro day Thursday. Marking the true end of the Watson era with another relatively low-cost gamble on a QB prospect would make plenty of sense for the Texans."

It's highly likely Ridder will still be available when the Texans are on the clock for Pick 37 on Day 2 of the draft. 

Davis Mills

Davis Mills has gotten some votes of confidence from Texans leadership, but not many believe he is the long-term answer at quarterback for the franchise

GettyImages-1237084938

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback, Desmond Ridder

1362132382

Gil Brandt of NFL.com believes Ridder is a fit for the Houston Texans, coming out in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ridder may be one of the most overlooked prospects in this year's class. No, he's not as flashy as some recent draft prospects, but he's a four-year starter at a program that has only gotten better with him at quarterback. He's a team captain, a graduate, and a young man who possesses humility and all the athletic tools necessary to succeed at the next level. 

Not sure what more a team could ask for when waking up on Day 2 of the NFL Draft without a long-term solution at quarterback.

