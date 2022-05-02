With 19 youngsters - including 10 defenders - now set to join the Houston Texans, TexansDaily takes a look at the projected defensive depth chart.

The 2022 Houston Texans are beginning to take shape after the additions of 19 rookies over the past few days - including 10 defenders.

Exactly how this Texans defense and special teams will line up, who will start, or even who will make the roster is a long way from being decided.

However, taking into account factors such as contract size/length, draft selection, and roster status last year, a relatively educated guess can be made as to the approximate post-draft depth chart.

Defense

DE - Jonathan Greenard, Thomas Booker (R), Rasheem Green, Derek Rivers

DT - Maliek Collins, Ross Blacklock, Damion Daniels (R)

DT - Roy Lopez, Kingsley Keke, Michael Dwumfour, Kurt Hinish (R)

DE - Ogba Okoronkwo, Jordan Jenkins, Demone Harris

Greenard is the standout on this defensive line, after recording a team-high eight sacks in 12 games last season. Okoronkwo looks the most likely candidate to replace Jacob Martin opposite Greenard, but this is far from a certainty.

Rookie Booker could well be one to watch here, however, he could also be moved inside. Former Seattle Seahawk Green is fresh off of a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2021 which should give him a good shot also.

Collins and Lopez both impressed in 2021 and there's no reason to suspect either will lose their starting roles just yet. However, Keke is an intriguing pick-up from the Green Bay Packers. Blacklock will need to continue to build on last season if he's to live up to his draft selection.

Thomas Booker

OLB - Kamu-Grugier Hill, Neville Hewitt, Blake Cashman

ILB - Christian Kirksey, Christian Harris (R), Tae Davis, Jake Hansen (R)

OLB - Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Garret Wallow, Kevin Pierre-Louis

Grugier-Hill and Kirksey were two standouts for the Texans last season and seeing both return is a huge boost for this defense. Reeves-Maybin is someone general manager Nick Caserio mentioned having targeted as far back as last offseason and his two-year $7.5 contract suggests they see him as a starter.

That being said, Lovie Smith's reaction to drafting Harris suggests he clearly has something in mind for the former Alabama team captain.

Elsewhere, Wallow is another whose role grew as his rookie season progressed and perhaps he could be another to watch for this summer.

Christian Harris

CB - Steven Nelson, Tremon Smith, Reggie Robinson, Jimmy Moreland

SCB - Tavierre Thomas, Desmond King, Jacobi Francis (R)

CB - Derek Stingley Jr. (R), Lonnie Johnson Jr., Isaac Yiadom, Tristin McCollum (R)

This secondary as a whole will be a unit to watch closely throughout the summer. Smith pointed out prior to the draft that they needed upgrades at corner, and after losing Justin Reid this summer, safety will surely have been an equal concern.

Stingley Jr. has the potential to be the shutdown corner the Texans have needed for years. Nelson, meanwhile, brings with him vast experience as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles and should be a solid addition to this gradually improving group.

King had a solid first year in Houston and seemed to grow into his new role on the outside, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he forced his way into a starting role in some fashion - if not he adds a strong backup option both outside and in the slot.

Thomas was one of Caserio's most successful free agency pickups last year, and hopefully, he can pick up where he left off in 2021.

Johnson Jr.'s position is unsure - he has hinted that he might be traded.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Derek Stingley Jr. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Derek Stingley Jr.

FS - Jalen Pitre (R), Jonathan Owens, Terrence Brooks, Kolby Harvell-Peel (R)

SS - Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart, Grayland Arnold

Pitre looks a solid bet to start off the bat, bringing with him an impressive track record from Baylor.

Murray is the most likely candidate to start alongside, but this could well change as the summer progresses. Stewart is a name to watch here having signed in free agency, but it also would come as no surprise if Caserio adds here in the coming weeks and months.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Pitre

Special Teams

LS - Jon Weeks

P - Cameron Johnston

K - Ka'imi Fairbairn

Weeks enters his 13th NFL season as the longest-tenured player in Texans history. He's yet to miss a game since joining in 2010, and he remains a rock-solid pro.

Johnston had an impressive debut year in Houston and remains contracted to a further two.

Fairbairn enters his sixth season in Houston, having made a career-low 78.9% of his field-goal attempts and 81.3% of his extra points last season.