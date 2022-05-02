Texans Depth Chart: Draft Dominates Projected Offense

With 19 youngsters - including nine offensive players - now set to join the Houston Texans, TexansDaily takes a look at the projected offensive depth chart.

The 2022 Houston Texans are beginning to take shape after the additions of 19 rookies - including nine offensive players - over the past few days.

Exactly how this Texans offense will line up, who will start, or even who will make the roster is a long way from being decided.

However, taking into account factors such as contract size/length, draft selection, and roster status last year, a relatively educated guess can be made as to the approximate post-draft depth chart.

Offense

QB - Davis Mills, Kyle Allen, Jeff Driskel

At quarterback, Mills would have to endure a terrible camp to lose the starting role at this point after an impressive rookie year. Meanwhile, Allen's contract and experience in Washington would suggest he could be the favorite to act as backup this season - especially given Houston's attempts to convert Driskel to a tight end last year.

RB - Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce (R), Dare Ogunbowale, Scottie Phillips, Royce Freeman, Darius Anderson

Running back remains a bit of a guessing game, with no real standouts as of yet. Mack has shown plenty of ability in the past, but his injury history is a real concern. Pierce brings juice and tenacity, and it would come as no surprise if he ends up starting sooner rather than later.



WR - Brandin Cooks, DaeSean Hamilton, Phillip Dorsett, Johnny Johnson III (R)

WR - Nico Collins, Chris Conley, Jalen Camp, Damon Hazelton, Drew Estrada (R)

WR - John Metchie III (R), Chris Moore, Davion Davis

Cooks' recent contract extension was a smart move by the Texans. He brings excellent leadership and a faultless work ethic, not to mention the fact he's easily one of the league's most underrated receivers.

Collins grew as his rookie year progressed and showed signs of potential to come. He'll need to take a step up this year to nail down a starting role, but it feels like his to lose.

His main competition will likely be Conley and rookie Metchie, who is coming off of a torn ACL. The Texans obviously like what they say from the former Alabama receiver, given that they traded up to grab him. He could be the field-stretcher this offense needed.

Slot receiver remains an uncertainty. Cooks has the ability to be moved around given his size and agility, while Moore had some strong performances last year. It will also be interesting to see how Davis rebounds after injury-shortened his 2021 season.

TE - Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Antony Auclair, Teagan Quitoriano (R), Paul Quessenberry, Seth Green (R)

Jordan developed into something of a touchdown machine as his debut campaign wore on, and showed plenty for offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton to work with.

All signs point to Hamilton building a relatively tight-end heavy offense, for which he needs willing blockers. Brown and Auclair fit this mold, however, neither was outstanding in 2021, which is where Quitoriano may fit in.

LT - Laremy Tunsil, Cedric Ogbuehi, Carson Green, Myron Cunningham (R)

LG - Kenyon Green (R), Max Scharping, Sam Cooper

C - Justin Britt, Jimmy Morrissey, Scott Quessenberry

RG - A.J. Cann, Justin McCray, Jordan Steckler

RT - Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck, Austin Deculus (R)

The starting line seems pretty clear at the moment. Bookended by two-time Pro Bowler Tunsil and Howard, whose fifth-year option has just been picked up, this year's unit has the potential to be a step up from last season's dismal group.

Tunsil's return from injury and Howard moving back to tackle would-be excellent starts for Houston, while first-rounder Green has the potential to be a long-term building block of this line that needed help on the interior.

Britt returns after a solid first year in Houston and brings an excellent attitude and leadership style with him, while Cann follows his former offensive line coach George Warhop to the Texans from Jacksonville.

Seeing where Deculus fits in will be interesting, with the situation behind the starting five unclear.