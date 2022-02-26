How Will Texans Attack Safety Need?

Texans have options internally, in free agency and the draft to upgrade at both safety spots

HOUSTON -- While safety is no longer considered a premium position, the Houston Texans still need to address the back end of coverage entering free agency and the draft.

Texans coach Lovie Smith has brought in new safeties coach Joe Danna. Smith's scheme is built on players being interchangeable in coverage, which presents a challenge for general manager Nick Caserio.

Danna, after three seasons in Jacksonville, simply wants good football players first. After that, his job is developing high-end starter regardless at free safety and on the strong side.

How do the Texans address their needs at safety? Here's a look at the position entering free agency.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA Today © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

CURRENT ROSTER

Eric Murray: Murray improved in the final five games, but he's been inconsistent at best since arriving in Houston. Then-GM Bill O'Brien signed him to a three-year deal worth $18 million, and Murray has failed to live up to those expectations. The Texans could cut him before free agency starts, saving nearly $5.5 million in cap space.

Jonathan Owens: Owens flashed when given the chance to start due to injury. Initially a practice squad member, he played every defensive snap in Weeks 15 and 16, recording 12 tackles and an interception. He's done enough to earn an active roster spot and should be utilized on special teams.

Grayland Arnold: Arnold is a special teams player at best. In the four games he was active, he recorded three defensive snaps. He also only played 32 snaps on special teams, with 11 being the most against the Jaguars in Week 15.

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

FREE AGENCY TARGETS

Justin Reid (Houston): Danna told reporters Tuesday that the easiest way for a team to contend is by having players in the system longer than a season. Reid also has been positive about the hiring of Smith and "isn't opposed to staying in Houston" for the right price. Since arriving in 2018, Reid has taken reps at both free and strong safety. He's the type of player who can fill either role with ease and consistently make plays.

Quandre Diggs (Seattle): This would be swinging for the fences, but Diggs might be worth the asking price. Since moving to free safety from the nickel, he's improved every season. In Seattle, Diggs has recorded 11 interceptions, including five in each of the past two years. He's a free safety that's willing to make open-field tackles and is rangy enough to play in any formation.

Terrell Edmunds (Pittsburgh): Edmunds' career started off rough, but the past two years have been his best since coming out of Virginia Tech. He's improved in coverage against tight ends and receivers, and continues to be a reliable tackler. Edmunds' best attribute is his durability, having missed just one game since 2018.

Tracy Walker (Detroit): If you take out the 2020 season, Walker is a standout safety. A rangy playmaker by trade, the former third-rounder was asked to play near the line of scrimmage and be more physical in run support under Matt Patricia. Walker is at his best in coverage and in space, but is willing to make open-field tackles against the run.

DRAFT TARGETS

Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame): Hamilton has been mocked to the Texans on multiple occasions and for good reason. The 6-4 safety can do just about everything at a high level. Some view Hamilton as the best player in the class, and with his size, range, tackling skills and coverage ability, he very well could be. Draft round projection: Top 10

Jalen Pitre (Baylor): Once viewed as only a run-stopping safety, Pitre proved he's capable of playing in coverage at the Senior Bowl. A wrap-up tackler, he possess great instincts when playing the run. Far from a finished product, Pitre has the tools to make an immediate impact for Houston's secondary in both run support and coverage. Draft round projection: Round 2

Jaquan Brisker (Penn State): A prototypical safety who can do a bit of everything. Brisker's game mirrors that of Reid. He's a willing run stopper who will deliver hard-hitting blows in space. Brisker also has taken reps at both safety spots and found success regardless of his role. He's a movable chess piece that will cater to any defensive scheme. Draft round projection: Round 2

Kerby Joseph (Illinois): Smith knows Joseph well, having been his coach at Illinois for three seasons. He's a rangy defender that can mirror receivers deep downfield and is willing to be physical at the point of attack. Joseph showed off his ball skills this past season, recording five interceptions and breaking up multiple passes. Draft round projection: Round 3-4