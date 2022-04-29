Grading Texans Draft: Was Texas A&M's Kenyon Green A Reach Pick?

Although the Texans added three more draft picks, was No. 15 too high for Texas A&M's Kenyon Green

HOUSTON -- There are two ways to look at grades for a draftable player right out the gate. The first is the player itself and where he was selected. The second is the selection as a whole and if the position matches the value of the pick.

In a way, the Houston Texans split hairs with their second first-round pick in Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green. Was he take too high? Initially, one could say yes. Did the Texans walk away a better team because of it?

Without question.

"He’s a real solid kid. I would say blue-collar, humble, soft-spoken, lunch pail," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. "Shows up; doesn't say much. Just kind of works his ass off and wants to play football. That fits the profile of what we want from the players that walk in this building."

Green's versatility might've been a selling point for coach Lovie Smith and Caserio on finalizing their big board. A three-year starter for the Aggies, Green has experience at four different positions, starting the first two years at guard before shifting out to tackle in 2021.

Don't overanalyze the limited reps on the edge. Green held his own at both tackle spots against some of the game's top pass rushers at the collegiate level. When facing Alabama, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher asked him to play left tackle and block potential 2023 first overall pick, Will Anderson.

Anderson recorded one pressure and zero sacks when facing Green. The Aggies went on to upset the No. 1 team in the country for the first time at Kyle Field.

"I would say he is probably a better guard than he is a tackle," Caserio said. "I think he is probably more of an inside player, but we'll put him in the mix. Local kid, so I'm sure all of the Texans, fellow Texans, will be happy about that."

Where Green plays is an argument for another day. The asking point most Texans fans probably have is why use a top-15 selection on a potential late-first round pick?

If Houston still wanted to target green, it likely could've moved back even further and still wouldn't play for an interior lineman. Say the Los Angeles Chargers selected Green at No. 17 and Houston made a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. At No. 20, Boston College Zion Johnson's would have likely been available.

Both Green and Johnson are Day 1 starters, but what separates the two is their "ideal strength". Green thrives as a run blocker, helping Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller finish back-to-back years with over 1,000 rushing yards. Johnson is better suited in pass protection, allowing just three sacks in two seasons.

If either were the selection at No. 13, fans would likely roll their eyes, remember to reach picks of the past. Instead, Houston moved back two spots in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, gaining a fourth-round pick and two fifth-round selections in return.

According to ESPN, the trade is a "second-round value" pick. This now gives Houston nine Day 3 picks — several of which could be used in a trade-up scenario on Friday night for more explosive talent.

Perhaps the selection of Green is underwhelming on paper. The addition of three picks strengthens the case. More than anything, the Texans improved their offensive line with arguably the top guard in the draft.

Could it have been better than Green? Sure. Knowing the Texans' draft strategy of the past, could it have been worse?

Most around the 713-area know the answer to that question.

Final Grade: B