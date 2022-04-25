Texans Draft: Should Houston Draft Hybrid RB Raheem Blackshear?

The Houston Texans are high on building around QB Davis Mills in 2022, and the selection of hybrid running back Raheem Blackshear could help with the task.

The Houston Texans are looking to add some speed in this weekend's draft, whether by trade or by pick.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is on the trading block, and the Houston Texans are rumored to explore a trade for the disgruntled star. What makes Samuel the latest desirable commodity is his ability to play as a team's No. 1 receiver while also providing a boost in the run game.

Only one team will have enough assets to acquire Samuel's services. If the Texans miss out on a chance to land the first-team All-Pro honoree, Houston will have a chance at a contingency plan during the 2022 NFL Draft.

One player who can fill the desire for Samuel is running back Raheem Blackshear from Virginia Tech University. Blackshear is entering the draft as arguably the best hybrid player of his class.

He rushed for 1,912 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground in college while catching 123 balls for 1,213 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Analysts have compared Blackshear to Samuel on several occasions — which has drawn the interest of many teams around the league.

"I feel like I create problems all over the field for defensive matchups," Blackshear said during the latest installment of Locked On Texans. "I could play outside and inside receiver. As a running back who can motion to a slot receiver, it's kind of confusing for defenses. I can play all over the field."

The Texans are committed to building around second-year quarterback Davis Mills, and enhancing the lack of production in the backfield is a vital task for Houston.

Blackshear will be able to improve the Texans' rushing attack while providing Mills another solid option to utilize in the passing game alongside Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. Blackshear has yet to reach the NFL highs of Samuel. But at 23-years-old, Blackshear fits the Texans' rebuilding timeline.

Blackshear could help Houston sustain their improvements on special teams from the previous season. He returned 37 kicks for 713 yards during his five-year collegiate career. His best season as a kick returner took place during his freshman season at Rutgers University, where he registered 334 yards on 20 kick returns.

"You are getting a player who is going to come in every day to work," Blackshear said. "As a versatile player, why go get a running back and a receiver separately when you can have a player who can do it all. Come and get someone who can do everything that you need. Also, with special teams — it's like you are getting a three for one deal."

Blackshear played three seasons at Rutgers before transferring to Virginia Tech in 2020. Coming out of high school as a three-star recruit, Blackshear originally committed to Michigan State before deciding to begin his collegiate career at Rutgers to be closer to his family in Philadelphia.

Blackshear is a projected sixth to seventh round prospect entering the draft. The Texans have four selections in the final two rounds at pick No. 183, No. 205, No. 207 and No. 245.

Other teams who are targeting Blackshear's services before the draft are the Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers, Raiders and Saints.