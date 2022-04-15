Texans 7-Round Mock Draft: Trades, Trenches, Upgrades

In TexansDaily.com's latest mock draft, Houston adds two top-tier players on both sides of the line

HOUSTON - In less than two weeks, the 2022 NFL Draft will be underway. Teams are finalizing their big boards, looking to target the top positions in the class with the hope of them transforming into a franchise cornerstone piece.

For the Houston Texans, they get two opportunities to find difference-makers on Day 1 at No. 3 and No. 13. While Texans general manager Nick Caserio is expected to field calls for both selections to garner more picks, if the value isn't there he'll stand pat.

Everything this offseason is about building a foundation for the future. Houston must target prospects who can be Day 1 contributors, but also must look at long-term needs.

Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, here's TexansDaily.com latest mock draft of what Caserio could be looking to target when on the clock for all 11 picks.

Ikem Ekwonu Chris Olave Boye Mafe Breece Hall Nick Cross

No. 3: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

Georgia's Travon Walker was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first pick while Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson heads to the Detroit Lions. Even with Laremy Tunsil returning for another year in Houston, the Texans must stabilize their trenches to give second-year quarterback Davis Mills ample protection.

Ekwonu is a versatile offensive lineman that will have success at multiple positions. He became an All-ACC offensive lineman when playing inside at guard and duplicated the success when shifting to left tackle. The decision in what to with Tytus Howard shouldn't factor into the selection since Ekwonu can fill the void at whichever position Howard doesn't play.

No. 21 (VIA NE): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

TRADE: The Texans trade No. 13, No. 245 pick to New England for No. 21, No. 54, 2023 second-round pick

The value to move back and add an extra second-round pick in the next two drafts is too enticing for the Texans to pass up. Caserio has ties with the Patriots, meaning he can ask for a bit more in the long-term to help his former team contend now.

Despite the two-year extension of Brandin Cooks, receiver is still a need in Houston. Nico Collins has upside as the team's No. 2 weapon, but the the Texans need a vertical presence that can win downfield.

Olave has found success both on the perimeter and in the slot. Considered by many as the top route-runner in the class, the 6-foot pass-catcher rarely drops passes and excels in space. He can play a variety of positions, giving offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton an explosive receiver to pair with the duo on the outside.

No. 37 : Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Even with the addition of Obo Okoronkwo, Houston's inability to pressure the quarterback was evident in the first year of the Lovie Smith era. Houston finished 31st against the run and only recorded 32 sacks, fifth-fewest in the NFL. The bottom line is even with the upside of Jonathan Greenard, it's not enough for Houston to pass on the position.

Mafe shined in his last season with the Golden Gophers, recording a career-best 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His explosive first step allowed him to win on brute strength against Big Ten tackles while his hand usage gave him the edge working upfield. There's room for improvement, but Mafe's in a four-man rush gives the Texans a base of the edge for the next two seasons.

No. 54 (VIA NE): Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

The Texans need a No. 1 running back desperately. After rushing for a franchise-worst 3.2 yards per play and a league-low eight touchdowns, it's no surprise that a top-60 selection could be used on addressing the need in the backfield.

Hall, who posted back-to-back 1,400-plus rushing seasons, fits the style of offense Hamilton is trying to run. He's physical between the trenches, but has the home run speed in space that can win at every level of the field. He also is a willing blocker on passing downs and can be effective as a receiver. In three years with the Cyclones, Hall averaged nine yards per reception.

No. 68 : Nick Cross, S, Maryland

Justin Reid is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs secondary, and Houston did little to upgrade the safety position. Smith is high on veteran Jonathan Owens building off last season, but the Texans need competition at both spots in the zone-based defense.

Cross is the prototypical safety that can be an immediate upgrade in coverage. In three seasons with the Terps, he recorded five interceptions and 10 pass deflections when covering slot receivers and tight ends. Cross also isn't afraid to tackle and willing to play the run when running downhill.

Cam Taylor-Britt Cade Mays Jake Ferguson Tyler Badie Bo Melton

No. 68 (VIA NO): Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

Adding in Philadelphia's Steven Nelson makes cornerback a lesser-need in terms of early picks. It doesn't mean Houston should be content running the former Eagles' starter and Desmond King out for a 17-game season.

Taylor-Britt is a fun player. He's quick with his backpedal, sprints downfield when coming out of his break and is athletic enough to play either the perimeter or the nickel role. Taylor-Britt is also a willing tackler against the run, a must to play in Smith's defense on the outside.

No. 107 : Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

Ekwonu is set to be a long-term option at tackle. The Texans added A.J. Cann, but he could be viewed as a one-year stop gap due to age in injury. Mays is physical in terms of run blocking and plays through the whistle. He also has faced some of the best defensive linemen having started at both Georgia and Tennessee.

No. 108 (VIA CLE): Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Houston was pleased with the growth of fifth-round pick Brevin Jordan, but they expect him to be more of a flex option rather than in-line blocker. Ferguson comes from a run-heavy offense at Wisconsin and is considered to be one of the better blockers at the position. He also is an effective red zone weapon thanks to his 6-4 frame.

No. 164 (VIA LV): Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

TRADE: Houston sends picks No.183, No. 205 to Las Vegas for No. 164

Caserio gave Tom Brady a weapon in the backfield when the Patriots drafted James White out of Wisconsin in 2014. In Houston, he gives Mills a similar player in Badie. Although a 1,000-yard rusher, Badie is shifty runner who excels in the passing game. In four years, he averaged 9.1 yards per catch and recorded 11 receiving touchdowns.

No. 207: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

Gadget players are starting to find a home in today's league. Melton is a multi-purpose receiver than can also be effective in jet sweeps and on quick pitches. Adding him to Houston's offense gives Hamilton a potential starting-caliber slot target that also will work in reps at running back. Think Curtis Samuel 2.0 when watching Melton.