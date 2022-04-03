Neal vs. Ekwonu: Which O-Lineman Should Texans Draft At No. 3?

The Texans could be in a dilemma if both Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal are on the clock at No. 3

HOUSTON -- What do the Houston Texans need to address in the 2022 NFL Draft? A better question is what shouldn't they target when on the clock?

It's a new regime in Houston now that the Deshaun Watson era is over. Davis Mills is going to be the starting quarterback in 2022, but does that make him the franchise guy?

An issue for general manager Nick Caserio is what should he do to enhance Mills' production? Even with his impressive stat line, the Texans went 2-9 with the third-round pick as the starter.

If Houston is serious about giving Mills a chance, it should be looking to upgrade the offense. Some believe a quarterback's best friends are the weapons around him. In reality, it's the five men upfront protecting him from being sacked.

At No. 3, Houston very well could have its pick of the top offensive lineman. Is there a right answer between N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal?

That depends on the remainder of the offensive line.

Ekwonu is considered by multiple scouts as the top offensive lineman. A mauler in the run game, it's the versatility of playing inside or out that makes him a threat to be one of the greats for the next decade.

Prior to starting a left tackle for the Wolfpack, Ekwonu began his career at left guard. Some believe he's best suited to play inside while others think he's a natural on the edge.

Neal, an All-American at left tackle, might have the higher ceiling. In his final two seasons at Alabama, he played both tackle spots and allowed 26 pressures and four sacks in 28 games. He also is a more polished pass-protector than Ekwonu.

The overall footwork and frame of Neal might give him the edge if the Texans are looking for only a tackle. Neal stands at 6-7 and weighs 337 pounds. Ekwonu is a tad stockier, standing 6-4 and weighing in at 310 pounds in Indianapolis.

The difference between the two could be the versatility factor. Neal likely could transition back to guard for a year, but he's best suited as a tackle in the long haul. Ekwonu could play either position for the next decade and have similar results.

For Houston, it really comes down to the status of the tackles. Laremy Tunsil was retained despite trade rumors this offseason. The Texans also restructured his contract, which cleared $8.4 million salary cap space.

Tytus Howard is the key to the selection for this season. After spending the first two years at right tackle, then-head coach David Culley requested to move him inside to guard. Although he was inconsistent at the position, part of the reason for the concerns was due to injuries. Howard also played four games at left tackle and one game at right guard.

If Howard remains inside, Neal seems like the easier selection. A natural tackle with the size, the former Alabama standout would play on the right side for two years until Tunsil's contract is up after the 2023 campaign.

Should Caserio and coach Lovie Smith view Howard as a tackle, Ekwonu is the safer option. He's already taken more snaps inside than Neal and flourished at the position before moving outside.

If the Texans elect to not use Howard's fifth-year option, Ekwonu likely spends a season at left guard before moving to right tackle permanently. Of course, should be produced at an All-Pro level, right tackle just becomes a need in next year's draft.

For those who would consider Ekwonu a "reach" at guard for the No. 3 slot, keep in mind that the Indianapolis Colts used the No. 6 pick on Quenton Nelson in 2018. The result? Nelson is a three-time First-Team All-Pro and has been the anchor of the No. 2 offensive line in the league.

Both Neal and Ekwonu should be options at No. 3. It might end up being a two-man race if both are on the board come April 28.