Texans general manager Nick Caserio is exploring all avenues in terms of adding talent in the upcoming NFL Draft

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio isn't going to reveal much of his NFL Draft plan for next Thursday. He did, however, offer a nugget on how the Texans could view several prospects.

Caserio isn't ruling out players who are coming off severe injuries in their final college seasons. If a prospect fits the system, Houston is interested, regardless of what occurred in college.

"There are some players that injuries are going to factor into the evaluation, right, wrong or indifferent, but that could affect some players to some degree," Caserio said. "So, having an idea of if there may be a player that isn’t going to play this year, are you OK with that? Are you comfortable with that? You might be."

Two prospects with injury concerns have been linked to the Texans in the first round over the last several weeks. Alabama receiver Jameson Williams is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the national championship. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was limited to three games due to a foot injury that required surgery.

Both Williams and Stingley would provide talent. Williams, who transferred from Ohio State to join the Crimson Tide, put on a spectacle in Tuscaloosa during his lone season with the team. He finished with 79 receptions and 15 touchdowns to go along with 1,572 receiving yards, third-most in program history.

Stingley's injury concerns have hurt his draft stock, but when healthy, he very well could be the top cornerback in the class. During his breakout 2019 campaign, the 6-foot cornerback was arguably LSU's top defender, leading the team with six interceptions and 13 pass deflections.

Neither player is expected to be the selection with the No. 3 pick, but No. 13 could be the range to where Caserio considers adding one of them. The Texans also could elect to trade down or trade up should they feel the need to make sure they grab "their guy" instead of risking the board falling in a different direction.

"We have some flexibility both from a salary cap standpoint and a draft capital standpoint," Caserio said. "The most important thing is making good decisions with those resources. You can make bad decisions. You can have 500 draft picks, but if you don’t use those picks appropriately than it’s not going to work.”

The Texans currently have 11 picks in the upcoming draft, though Caserio said "I wouldn’t hold my breath on that" in terms of all 11 selections will be used.