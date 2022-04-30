Jalen Pitre On Joining the Texans 'God Had A Plan For Me'

A trend continues as the Houston Texans drafted another homegrown prospect in Jalen Pitre from Baylor.

HOUSTON —The Houston Texans continued to improve the play in their secondary by building through the draft. Friday evening, the Texans drafted safety Jalen Pitre with their No. 37 selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pitre's selection comes a day after Houston took Derek Stingley Jr. with their top overall pick (No.3) on Thursday.

"It's a blessing to be here with the hometown team," Pitre said when speaking to the media following his draft selection. "Yesterday, I was pretty sad that I didn't get picked early. But God had a plan for me. I have a great coach in Lovie Smith now."

Pitre models his game after veterans Budda Baker and Tyrann Mathieu. Both players established themselves as some of the NFL's top tacklers at their position — and Pitre is a prominent replica.

In five seasons at Baylor, Pitre recorded 195 tackles with 140 solo hits and 8.0 sacks. Pitre began his college career as a linebacker before converting to safety in 2020.

Pitre is the second Houston native the Texans landed during the draft. The Texans' first hometown prospect came at pick No. 15 by the selection of offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

"Your support system is as important as anything because when these players transition, they're going to deal with a lot," general manager Nick Caserio said. "They're going to have to trust the people in our building to help enhance their overall experience as a player.

"The fact that there is a geographical element involved, it's more coincidence probably more than anything else.”