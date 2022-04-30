'Just Like Tyrann Mathieu': Versatile Jalen Pitre Ready For All-Purpose Role With Texans

Modeling his game after Tyrann Mathieu, Baylor safety Jalen Pitre is ready to become the Honey Badger of Houston

HOUSTON -- When ask if versatility would factor into the Houston Texans draft strategy, general manager Nick Caserio said it could be “could be a part” of the process, but wouldn't be a deciding factor. So far, the Texans have added a pair of playmakers with experience at multiple positions.

The Texans added Baylor safety Jalen Pitre with the 37th pick in the second round of the draft. A hybrid-type defender, Pitre has taken reps at free safety, strong safety and been effective in the nickel.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this offseason that Pitre reminds him of Budda Baker because of his physicality and willingness to tackle. That's one of Pitre's idols in terms of safety.

The other? The Honey Badger himself.

"Tyrann Mathieu is definitely No. 1 on my list of players I try to model my game after," Pitre said Friday evening. "I try to take different things from his game to add to mine. It's versatility, his knack for being around the ball, his instincts...they're all things I try to add to my game."

A three-year starter for the Bears, Pitre began his career in a 4-3 scheme under Rhule and was asked to play more of a strong-safety role. Instead of lining up deep in coverage, he would play near the line of scrimmage and was tasked with stopping the run.

When Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers, Dave Aranda switched the defensive look to a 4-2-5 base. Pitre was asked to play the same position, although instead of calling it a strong safety role, he was the "STAR" defender.

The 2021 season was one Pitre soon won't forget. Winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the do-it-all defender recorded 75 total tackles, seven pass deflections, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions on his way to helping Baylor finish second in total defense in the conference.

"Coach Rhule's defense gave me the backbone of my development early on. He taught me the ins and out of offense and defense," Pitre said. "With coach Aranda, he gave me the nuances of how to play with that knowledge. Both coaches were great and they played a big part in the development of my career."

A native of Stafford, Pitre becomes the second Houston-based prospect to be selected by the Texans, joining the likes of Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

As for where he'll play, Pitre is a yes man. He paid attention to whatever Rhule asked of him. That followed when Aranda entering the building in Waco.

Camp will decide where Pitre lines up in the pros. For now, he's ready to get work at the "Honey Badger" of Houston.

"I'm going to try to be a guy that can play a lot of different positions and do a lot of different things," Pitre said. "I'm thankful that he (Nick Caserio and Lovie Smith) believed in me."