Alabama Speedster Jameson Williams Visits Texans; Top Target At No. 13?

HOUSTON -- Alabama's Jameson Williams has the chance to be a difference-maker in the NFL because of his speed. The Houston Texans are in the market for a receiver that can take the top off of the defense.

Are the two a match made for another? Texas general manager Nick Caserio is about to find out.

Williams is set to visit the Texans this week for a pre-draft visit. Williams posted to his Instagram that he arrived in Houston Wednesday night and is expected to meet with the front office Thursday.

A projected first-round selection, Williams was considered to be the top receiver in the class prior to suffering a torn ACL in the national championship loss to Georgia. According to his medical staff, the 6-foot pass-catcher is expected to be ahead of schedule and shouldn't miss much time to begin the regular season.

"I'm in the pool and everything, a slight jog, really getting to do high-knees, butt kicks and things like that, just getting back in the motions," Williams told NFL Network at Alabama's Pro Day last month. "Everything is going good so far, with me being this far out and this far down the process."

Williams only spent one season under Nick Saban, but it's one college football won't soon forget. Before joining the Crimson Tide, he recorded 15 receptions for 266 yards in two seasons at Ohio State.

In 13 games, those numbers skyrocketed. Williams ended up recording 79 receptions and 15 touchdowns to go along with 1,572 receiving yards — third-most in program history.

Adding a No. 1 receiver isn't the top need for Houston in 2022. It could be in 2023. The combination of Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins sufficed on the way to a 4-13 record in 2021, but that duo could be coming to an end by next January.

Cooks, 29, is entering the final year of a five-year extension he signed in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams. He secured his sixth 1,000-yard season in 2021 and could be looking to earn top dollar on the open market after seeing both Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill earn massive contracts.

A source tells TexansDaily.com that the Texans' front office and Cooks have discussed an extension, though those conversations have ceased since the start of free agency. Cooks is set to earn a base salary of $12.5 million in 2022.

Houston, which owns two picks in the first round, could add a receiver at the No. 13 selection or in a trade-off scenario. Adding a vertical presence such as Williams to upgrade the passing attack for second-year quarterback Davis Mills might be beneficial for the organization to see if he can be the next franchise name.

A visit between Houston and Williams could mean nothing. It also could be the start of a partnership that helps fix the offensive woes from a year ago.