Texans Draft ‘Game-Breaker’ In NFL Mock

Houston Texans fans can rejoice in the knowledge that the 2021 season is almost over and thus, the NFL Draft and all the optimism this brings is nearly here. And if ESPN's Todd McShay's mock draft is anything to go by, Texans fans have a potential "gamebreaker" heading their way.

With four games to go, the Texans are on course to own the second-overall pick come April, meaning that they'll almost have the pick of the litter.

Common sense dictates that given it is easier to list the positions of lesser need for Houston than it is to define their positions of dire need this offseason, they will likely focus on the best player available, rather than filling a specific role, once they're on the clock.

And it seems that McShay had exactly the same thought, as with the second-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has the Texans selecting Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The debate between Hutchinson and Thibodeaux will continue over the four months of lead-up to the draft, and the Texans would be happy with whichever player the Lions don't take here. Thibodeaux actually has the better skill set, but Hutchinson is just a consistent force on Michigan's defense and plays with more fire. Thibodeaux had just one sack and one tackle for loss in a pair of ugly losses to Utah this season. But he is scheme versatile, rushes the passer with power and speed and can make plays in the backfield against the run. The Texans still need to replace J.J. Watt on the edge, and Thibodeaux can be a gamebreaker for them. It'd be the first time since 2000 that a pair of DE/OLB prospects went 1-2 in a draft (Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington). Houston also has a quarterback conundrum. Will Deshaun Watson be traded? What will become of his 22 active civil lawsuits of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior? There isn't a quarterback worthy of this top-two pick, but the need could absolutely be there, and QBs have been overdrafted before. - Todd McShay

This defense is currently void of real game-changers. And given that the Texans have allowed the most rushing yards, second-most rushing touchdowns, and third-most yards overall in the league this year, any defensive reinforcements would be warmly welcomed.

Bringing in Thibodeaux would, in theory, also take the pressure off of second-year end Jonathan Greenard as Houston's primary edge threat. A one-two punch of Thibodeaux and Greenard could be productive for years to come and, along with the likes of rookie defensive tackle Roy Lopez, would be a firm base to build upon.

Reports have already suggested that the Texans have their eyes set firmly on either Thibodeaux or Aidan Hutchinson - the defensive end out of Michigan that McShay has going first overall to the Detroit Lions.

If Houston does indeed end up with one of the top two picks, it's hard to see past them selecting either of these two standouts.