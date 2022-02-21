Texans Go Secondary In Latest ESPN Mock Draft

With the possibility of the franchise losing safety Justin Reid in free agency, the Houston Texans find his replacement in Notre Dame's defensive back Kyle Hamilton during the 2022 NFL Draft.

HOUSTON — For the first time since taking Jadeveon Clowney with the first overall selection in 2014, the Houston Texans will have a chance at drafting one of the top three collegiate prospects during the 2022 NFL Draft. And similar to their draft selection eight years ago, the Texans' top draft pick could ensue in a defensive prodigy.

There is a significant chance the Texans will miss an opportunity to select Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux. But Houston will have a chance to draft Notre Dame's defensive back Kyle Hamilton at pick No. 3 — according to ESPN's Todd McShay's 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

"Houston's secondary has been abysmal -- it gave up 8.0 yards allowed per pass (tied for last) -- and Justin Reid is a free agent," McShay said. "Hamilton is a unique talent with an incredible combination of size, speed, strength and ball skills.

"General Manager Nick Caserio needs foundational stars in this Texans rebuild, and Hamilton has the versatility to impact multiple areas of new coach Lovie Smith's defense. He'd be the sixth defensive back taken in the top three since 1967, with Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (2020) being the most recent."

As McShay stated, the Texans have an abundance of options entering the draft — including selecting North Carolina State's offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu with their third overall pick. But the most prominent option for Houston is deciding whether or not to keep the No. 3 pick.

Caserio — who took part in an exclusive interview with Payne & Pendergast on Sports Radio 610 in January — said Houston is open to trading the No. 3 pick. And Caserio would use the coveted selection to stockpile additional assets.

In three seasons for the Fighting Irish, Hamilton established himself as arguably the most talented defensive back of his class. Hamilton recorded 138 tackles, 16 pass deflections and eight interceptions in 31 games at Notre Dame.