Skip to main content

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Texans Select Notre Dame DB Kyle Hamilton

With the possibility of the franchise losing safety Justin Reid in free agency, the Houston Texans find his replacement in Notre Dame's defensive back Kyle Hamilton during the 2022 NFL Draft.

HOUSTON — For the first time since taking Jadeveon Clowney with the first overall selection in 2014, the Houston Texans will have a chance at drafting one of the top three collegiate prospects during the 2022 NFL Draft. And similar to their draft selection eight years ago, the Texans' top draft pick could ensue in a defensive prodigy.

There is a significant chance the Texans will miss an opportunity to select Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux. But Houston will have a chance to draft Notre Dame's defensive back Kyle Hamilton at pick No. 3 — according to ESPN's Todd McShay's 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

"Houston's secondary has been abysmal -- it gave up 8.0 yards allowed per pass (tied for last) -- and Justin Reid is a free agent," McShay said. "Hamilton is a unique talent with an incredible combination of size, speed, strength and ball skills. 

"General Manager Nick Caserio needs foundational stars in this Texans rebuild, and Hamilton has the versatility to impact multiple areas of new coach Lovie Smith's defense. He'd be the sixth defensive back taken in the top three since 1967, with Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (2020) being the most recent."

Recommended Articles

Kyle Hamilton
Play

Texans Go Secondary In Latest ESPN Mock Draft

With the possibility of the franchise losing Justin Reid in free agency, the Houston Texans find his replacement in Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton during the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Coty M. Davis
27 seconds ago
27 seconds ago
Texans - Watson Combine
Play

Texans Headed to NFL Draft Scouting Combine for ... Boycott?

About half the invited players are protesting the combine's COVID 'bubble' restrictions

By Bri Amaranthus
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Tavierre Thomas
Play

Texans DB Tavierre Thomas: A PFF 'Most-Underrated Riser'?

Tavierre Thomas made sure the Houston Texans were well represented by Pro Football Focus after the 2021 season

By Cole Thompson
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Jadeveon Clowney

As McShay stated, the Texans have an abundance of options entering the draft — including selecting North Carolina State's offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu with their third overall pick. But the most prominent option for Houston is deciding whether or not to keep the No. 3 pick.

Caserio — who took part in an exclusive interview with Payne & Pendergast on Sports Radio 610 in January — said Houston is open to trading the No. 3 pick. And Caserio would use the coveted selection to stockpile additional assets.

In three seasons for the Fighting Irish, Hamilton established himself as arguably the most talented defensive back of his class. Hamilton recorded 138 tackles, 16 pass deflections and eight interceptions in 31 games at Notre Dame.  

Kyle Hamilton
News

Texans Go Secondary In Latest ESPN Mock Draft

By Coty M. Davis
27 seconds ago
Texans - Watson Combine
News

Texans Headed to NFL Draft Scouting Combine for ... Boycott?

By Bri Amaranthus
1 hour ago
Tavierre Thomas
News

Texans DB Tavierre Thomas: A PFF 'Most-Underrated Riser'?

By Cole Thompson
3 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

QB Index: Where's Texans Davis Mills Rank?

By Cole Thompson
3 hours ago
85694B3E-4637-4237-93D4-4BD6463521AC
News

Coach Wes Phillips Continues Houston Tradition, Hired by Vikings: NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff
18 hours ago
Houston-Texans-v-Tennessee-Titans-639239487f66dc15e65210497361dadb
News

Is David Johnson's Time With The Texans At An End?

By Coty M. Davis
21 hours ago
Tyrod Taylor
News

Texans Free Agency Profile: Is Tyrod Taylor Done in Houston?

By Coty M. Davis
Feb 19, 2022
payne trade
News

Deshaun Watson in Texans 3-Way Blockbuster Trade Idea: Russell Wilson & 3 1st-Round Picks Move

By Mike Fisher
Feb 19, 2022