Kyle Hamilton In Houston?: Texans To Host All-American Notre Dame Safety

Kyle Hamilton, a name linked to the Houston Texans this offseason, will visit the franchise this week prior to the draft

HOUSTON -- According to reports, the Houston Texans are expected to host Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton Wednesday as one of their Top-30 visits. Hamilton has been a hot name attached with Houston since the beginning of the offseason.

Hamilton is considered by multiple scouts to be the top defensive player in the 2022 class. His speed, range, hands, tackling skills and countless other accolades make him one of the more "safe" prospects in terms of transitioning from college to the professional level.

Considered a "Unicorn" prospect due to his versatility, Hamilton didn't wow the scouts with his on-field reps at the NFL Combine. He also didn't need a strong showcase to solidify his status as the top safety in the draft.

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Hamilton © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Hamilton © Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC Kyle Hamilton

While he clocked at 4.59 in the 40-time— and later a roughly 4.7 at Notre Dame's Pro Day — Hamilton seemingly moves faster on the field. A scout tells TexansDaily.com that while studying the tape, the 6-4, 220-pound safety has clocked in at roughly 21 mph on game speed.

On measurables and potential alone, Hamilton should be a consensus top 10 prospect. He hits like a linebacker, yet has the coverage skills of a cornerback. During his three seasons at Notre Dame, Hamilton was versatile as well, taking reps at strong safety near the line of scrimmage while also lining up in zone coverage deep as the team's free safety.

Hamilton was limited to seven games last season due to a knee injury. When on the field, though, he was productive, recording 34 tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Multiple scouts believe Hamilton could be a top selection for the Texans following the departure of veteran safety Justin Reid. Reid, a former third-round pick, agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $31.5 million.

Houston currently owns two picks in the upcoming draft. Although some believe that the Texans could target Hamilton with the No. 3 selection, there's a consensus that the do-it-all defender could fall out of the top 10, making it more viable to Houston to risk it and wait for him to fall to the No. 13 selection instead.

Texans coach Lovie Smith has been adamant about fixing the secondary, though his attention has been more on cornerback rather than safety. Earlier this month, Smith and Texans general manager Nick Caserio hosted both Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. on Top-30 visits while also attending each player's respective pro day.

Kyle Hamilton Kyle Hamilton Kyle Hamilton

"You also see our play at the cornerback position," Smith said last week. "Our play at the cornerback position last year was not good enough, it’s as simple as that.

"We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position, I will say that.”

If Smith is looking for a chess-piece defender on the back end, Hamilton could be the pick at one of the two spots. The defense is looking for talent, and few are as skilled the defensive back in terms of ability to contribute at an All-Pro level out the gate.