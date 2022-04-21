From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide.

APR 21 UTSA WOOLEN WOWING TEXANS SCOUTS? According to The Draft Network, the Texans have conducted an pre-draft visit with University of Texas-San Antonio cornerback Tariq Woolen. Woolen is expected to be a mid-round selection who could be drafted as early as the second round.

The 2021 season was a monumental year for the Roadrunners' program. Woolen shined in coverage as UTSA took home the title of Conference USA champions with an 11-1 regular season record.

Woolen played a pivotal role for the Roadrunners' defense, cementing his status as a No. 1 cornerback. In 12 games, he recorded 25 tackles, five pass deflections and two interceptions.

The Texans have been adamant in terms of addressing the needs at cornerback. Last season, Houston finished top 10 in takeaways with 25, but ranked 23rd in pass defense. Should Woolen be the target, adding him could mean Texans general manager Nick Caserio elects to used the No. 37 pick in the second round.

APR 21 UH DT A TOP 30 VISIT FOR TEXANS According to reports, University of Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall will be one of the Texans' top 30 visits ahead of the NFL Draft.

Hall is a potential first-round talent, and will also visit the Bears, Bucs, Cowboys, Bengals, Giants and Titans.

APR 18 UH TALENT VISITS WITH TEXANS The Texans recently met with Houston cornerback Marcus Jones prior to the upcoming draft, per Pro Football Network. Jones is best known for his ability as a nickel defender and return skills.

Jones played in all 13 games for the Cougars in 2021 and became one of the top players in the American Athletic Conference. He recorded 47 tackles, 13 pass deflections and five interceptions while helping Houston finish 12-2 on the season. For his career, Jones has tallied 153 tackles, 39 pass breakups and nine interceptions.

“Marcus is Marcus,” UH coach Dana Holgorsen said at the Cougars' Pro Day. “He’s arguably the best returner that’s played, and I’ve coached Tavon Austin and Wes Welker, two of the better ones. He’s arguably better at that, in addition to being able to play both offense and defense."

Jones more likely is known for return ability on both kickoff and punt returns. He returned four kickoffs for touchdowns last season and tied the NCAA all-time record with nine kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career. Jones also spent two seasons at Troy before transfering the Houston in 2020.

The 5-10 corner/return man has also reportedly met with Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers. He is expected to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.

APR 14 21 Players At '22 Draft A grand total of 21 players are expected to attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 28. The expectation is that two will be selected by the Texans in the first round should Houston remain at No. 3 and No. 13, respectively.

Houston has done its due diligence in scouting a multitude of players, primarily defensive names as late. So far, players who are attending the draft and have met with the Texans at NRG Stadium include Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama receiver Jameson Williams and Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson.

The Texans are expected to field calls for both selections, but GM Nick Caserio has stated he will not move back unless the asking price to move is is met.

APR 13 MR. FOOTBALL IN HOUSTON According to reports, USC running back Keaontay Ingram recently visited the Texans as one of the team's top-30 visits. Ingram initially was a member of Texas' running back room before leaving following the firing of Tom Herman.

In his lone season with the Trojans, Ingram led the way with with 911 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and tallied 22 receptions for 156 yards in 10 games.

At USC's Pro Day, Ingram posted a 4.52 40-time and met with several teams, including the Texans. Houston's inability to run the football in 2021 might make him a priority to add to the roster via the draft.

Houston will try to fix the run game with the additions of former Jaguars' running back Dare Ogunbowale and Colts' running back Marlon Mack, both of whom signed deals in the offseason. The Texans also met with Iowa State running back Breece Hall on Wednesday. Hall is considered by many to be the top rusher in this year's class.

APR 13 LSU STAR TO VISIT TEXANS LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram is expected to meet with the Texans this week as one of the team's top-30 visits. Ingram is expected to be a mid-round selection, with some having him land as high as an early Day 2 pick.

Ingram is one of the more versatile interior offensive linemen in the class. In 34 starts, he played 22 game at right guard and 12 on the left side. He also helped the Tigers produce two 1,000-yard rushers in Tyrion Davis-Price (2021) and Clyde Edward-Helarie (2019).

Houston could be looking to upgrade its interior should the franchise have faith in Tytus Howard on the edge. A former first-rounder, Howard played left guard and left tackle in 2021 after starting his career at right tackle.

APR 13 HALL HEADS TO HOUSTON According to Pro Football Network Iowa State running back Breece Hall is expected to visit the Texans later this week. Hall is considered by multiple draft analysts and scouts as the top runner in the class.

Hall, the 6-11, 217-pound running back for the Cyclones, has been one of the more productive players in program history. In his final season, the Wichita, Kan. native recorded 1,472 rushing yards, 302 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Last season, Hall set an FBS for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown with 24. In his three years with the program, he tallied 3,941 career yards and 50 touchdown runs with 82 catches for 734 yards and six scores.

The Texans, who currently own the No. 37 pick in the draft, have consistently been mocked to addressing the running back position after last season. Houston recorded a franchise-low 3.2 yards per carry and a league-worst eight rushing touchdowns on the way to a 4-13 season.

Houston once again will try to fix the run game with the additions of former Jaguars' running back Dare Ogunbowale and Colts' running back Marlon Mack, both of whom signed deals in the offseason.

APR 11 TWO RECEIVING TARGETS EARLY? According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Texans are doing extensive homework on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams and USC receiver Drake London. Both players are expected to be options for Houston with the No. 13 pick.

Williams and London are two differing receivers that each would compliment the Texans' offense in a unique way. Williams, who became one of college football's top vertical threats, recorded 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns last season while averaging 19.1 yards per catch.

London is more so known for his size and ability to win in contested catches. Last season, led the FBS with 48 contested catches against man coverage. In only eight games with inconsistent quarterback play, London tallied 88 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.

Currently, the Texans have a promising 1-2 combination in Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, but could be looking for a third name. Cooks, who recorded his second 1,000-yard season in Houston, agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth $39.6 million, keeping him on the Texans' roster through the 2024 season.

APR 9 LONDON AN OPTION AT 13? USC Wideout Drake Longhorns is one of the more intriguing options at wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans are one team that has been connected to him through various mock drafts, and according to Pro Football Focus, there is something London does better than any other receiver in the draft.

"It’s not hyperbole to say London is the best catch-point receiver we’ve seen in our eight years of college grading. He led the FBS with 19 contested catches despite playing in only nine games last year. And he did it all at only 20 years of age. His basketball background is evident in how he attacks the football in the air every time it’s thrown his way."

That kind of weapon is something the Texans could surely use, and if recent mock drafts are any indication, it could be exactly what they are looking for at No. 13.

APR 8 STINGLEY SETTLING IN HOUSTON? The Texans will be hosting former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley for a Top 30 pre-draft visit, according to NFL Network. Stingley is highly regarded as the No. 2 cornerback in the class behind Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner.

Stingley showed why he could be one of the top defensive backs in this year's class at his pro day earlier this week. Running for the first time since suffering a season-ending foot injury, the 6-1 cornerback posted roughly a 4.4 40-time and 38.5 inch vertical.

A three-year starter for the Tigers, Stingley's best season came in 2019, in which he recorded 31 tackles and a team-high six interceptions. For his career, Stingley has tallied 73 total tackles, 20 pass deflections and seven interceptions.

A scout told TexansDaily.com that with a strong outing at LSU's Pro Day, Stingley likely would be a top-15 selection. Texans coach Lovie Smith was in attendance Wednesday in Baton Rouge.

APR 7 BAYLOR LB TAKING VISIT The Texans are in the hunt for some defensive help in the 2022 NFL Draft, especially at the linebacker spot, where they struggled last season.

One name they are taking a close look at, is Baylor linebacker prospect Terrel Bernard, who, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, took a visit to the Texans this week.

A three-time All-Big 12 selection, Bernard is a Texas native and totaled 317 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and three interceptions in his career.

Bernard had 103 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and four pass breakups for the Bears last season.

APR 6 BURKS HEADING TO HOUSTON The Houston Texans need to target every position possible in the 2022 NFL Draft. Including at wide receiver, where they have a significant lack of talent.

With that in mind, the Texans are scheduled to meet with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks later this week per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

Burks is considered to be a top-five receiver in the class and a fringe first-round prospect.

APR 6 TEXANS LAND THREE IN TWO-ROUND MOCK The Houston Texans have holes to fill across their roster, and their secondary could use the most assistance. The Texans' defensive backfield gave up an average of 242.2 passing yards in 2021. And following the loss of Justin Reid in free agency, Houston's secondary could take another decline.

According to ESPN's Todd McShay, the Texans could address their need for safety by Baylor's Jalen Pitre to serve as Reid's successor at No. 37.

Houston is also a heavy favorite to land Oregon's star defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux — who McShay took as the Texans' top overall selection. At No. 13, McShay addressed Houston's offensive line with the selection of Mississippi State's Charles Cross.

APRIL 5 KAYVON THIBODEAUX SCHEDULES HOUSTON VISIT The Houston Texans are meeting with some of the top college prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. And with two picks within the first round (No. 3 and No. 13), the Texans have the chance to come away with the most promising class of the draft.

Per Pro Football Network, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has a visit scheduled with the Texans. Thibodeaux is entering the draft as arguably the top defensive lineman. In 2021, Thibodeaux spent three seasons at Oregon where he recorded 126 tackles and 19.0 sacks.

The Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all have scheduled visits with Thibodeaux.

APRIL 5 HOUSTON GETS A VISIT FROM SAUCE The Houston Texans are doing their due diligence on all players that could be options at No. 3 and No. 13 in the upcoming draft. One of the potential names that general manager Nick Caserio could target has already made his mark inside the building.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is scheduled to meet with the Texans on Tuesday for an in-person visit. The Bearcats' star cornerback posted to his Instagram story that he had landed in Houston on Monday evening.

Gardner is projected to be a top-10 selection on April 28 and is highly regarded as the top cornerback in the class.

APRIL 4 KING MOCKS NEAL TO TEXAS AT NO. 3 Evan Neal is considered by many as the best offensive lineman entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Neal averaged an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 80.2 throughout his three seasons at Alabama. In 40 career games, Neal only allowed five sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Neal will be a significant addition to any team's offensive line once selected as a top-10 pick. And Peter King of Pro Football Talk believes Neal's NFL selection will take place at pick No. 3 by the Houston Texans.

Neal said he can play anywhere on the offensive line except for center at Alabama's Pro Day. During his sophomore year in 2020, Neal had similar production to his junior campaign after playing the entire season at right tackle.