Did the Houston Texans reach for the injured Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3 on draft night?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio let fans know early that trading out of the No. 3 selection likely wasn't an option. The lack of value in the quarterback class plus questions with certain prospects cheapened the asking price for a top-three selection.

So, what did Houston do? It fixed another "back" need: cornerback. Time will only tell if it was the right move, but on paper, LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. might end up becoming a Pro Bowl player within his first two seasons.

And despite the injuries over the past two years, Stingley's potential was too big to pass up for Caserio at No. 3.

"Derek Stingley has played at a high level ever since he walked in the building at LSU," Caserio said late Thursday. "Runs well. He plays with good technique. Plays the ball well. He plays under control. Plays with good anticipation."

Everyone talks about Stingley's 2019 season with the Tigers, and for good reason. The attention offensively was focused on a three-man trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson that averaged a whopping 48.4 points per game. Defensively, LSU also sported talented players, but all eyes were on Stingley.

Stingley recorded six interceptions to go along with an FBS freshman record of 15 pass deflections on the way to helping LSU win a title in 2019. He was named an All-SEC first-team defender and consensus All-American for his efforts.

His production dwindled in 2020 — recording just one interception in 10 games — but it didn't stop voters from naming him a first-team All-SEC player a second time. Stingley was hoping for stronger results in 2021, but a foot injury limited him to just three games.

It's why perhaps there's mixed results with the selection. When healthy, Stingley without question is in the running for top cornerback prospect of the past five seasons. Then again, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner - drafted by the Jets one pick later - never missed a snap in three years and was also on the board.

"You want to take a number of opinions," Caserio said. "Take those into consideration. Be thoughtful about it. Not that everybody has to agree on it, but if there's sort of a feeling mutually, then I think that says a lot for the player and just for everybody else involved."

The Texans are playing the risk-reward game with Stingley. If he can remain healthy, the newest corner arguably becomes the Texans' top defensive back. His awareness, agility, vision and countless other attributes should help him become one of the top young players at his position in no time.

There's also the more NFL-ready demeanor to his game playing in the SEC. On Saturdays, Gardner went up against lesser-name prospects in the American Conference. Stingley faced pass-catchers such like Alabama’s DeVonta Smith (Eagles), Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore (Jets), Florida's Kadarius Toney (Giants) Clemson’s Tee Higgins (Bengals) on the regular.

Not to mention, the 6-foot, 190-pounder has the advantage of working with All-Pros in practice down in Baton Rouge, going up against Chase, Jefferson and Terrance Marshall Jr.

Said Caserio: "We had the opportunity to see him work against those types of players, which I would say is indicative of the types of players that we are going to see -- our whole team and the defense is going to see on a regular basis."

Stingley is a dynamic athlete first and a tremendous cornerback second. He's fluid with his hips, excels downfield in run support and is willing to tackle in space. After his freshman year, an NFL general manager said that Stingley would've been the top cornerback prospect of 2020 should he have been eligable.

A year later, another GM uttered the same notion. Instead, he becomes the first cornerback selected of 2021 and perhaps Houston's next great shutdown cornerback.

Final Grade: A-