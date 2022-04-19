Draft Prospect Marcus Jones Helps Sustain Texans' Special Teams Improvement

The Texans made some strides on special teams last season, and drafting return specialist Marcus Jones could help sustain Houston's improvements.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continue their due diligence nine days from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans are entering the draft with arguably the league's best draft capital.

Houston will have five picks within the top 80 and two selections in the first round at picks No. 3 and 13. Barring any trades, the Texans are entering the draft with 10 picks.

The Texans are considering defensive back and return specialist Marcus Jones from the University of Houston. Jones met privately with the Texans on Monday — per Pro Football Network.

Jones has the potential to help the Texans sustain their special team progression in kick returns. In 2021, Houston recorded the third-most yards in kick returns (1,006 yards) — trailing only the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. A significant jump from the 722 yards the Texans recorded during the 2020 campaign a year prior.

"Here’s a new entity, year one of players, rookies coming onto the roster, free agents that have just joined us that we’re going to get to work with for the first time," special teams coordinator Frank Ross said. "How that puzzle is going to fit together, it’s my job to get that together earlier in the season than as we did a year ago. But I’m excited for where the new launch point is."

The Texans' meeting with Jones became the second known encounter between the two parties. Their first meeting took place on April 1, during Jones' Pro Day at the University of Houston.

Jones did not participate in any on-field activities due to his ongoing rehabilitation following shoulder surgery. The Texans still manage to meet with Jones after the events at TDECU Stadium.

"It would mean a lot to me," Jones said when asked about the possibility of getting drafted by the Texans. "As a kid, I always wanted to be a professional athlete. Staying on the path. Staying consistent. And staying healthy were the keys that got me here."

Jones has established himself as one of the top versatile defensive backs in his draft class.

He recorded a combined 884 yards and four touchdowns between kick and punt returns in 2021. On the defensive side of the ball, Jones ended his collegiate career with 46 total tackles (35 solo hits), 12 pass deflections and five interceptions.