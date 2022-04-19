Skip to main content

Draft Prospect Marcus Jones Helps Sustain Texans' Special Teams Improvement

The Texans made some strides on special teams last season, and drafting return specialist Marcus Jones could help sustain Houston's improvements.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continue their due diligence nine days from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans are entering the draft with arguably the league's best draft capital.

Houston will have five picks within the top 80 and two selections in the first round at picks No. 3 and 13. Barring any trades, the Texans are entering the draft with 10 picks.

The Texans are considering defensive back and return specialist Marcus Jones from the University of Houston. Jones met privately with the Texans on Monday — per Pro Football Network.

Jones has the potential to help the Texans sustain their special team progression in kick returns. In 2021, Houston recorded the third-most yards in kick returns (1,006 yards) — trailing only the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. A significant jump from the 722 yards the Texans recorded during the 2020 campaign a year prior.

16782054

Marcus Jones

StockMarcusJones1-1000x600

Marcus Jones

USATSI_17291119

Marcus Jones

"Here’s a new entity, year one of players, rookies coming onto the roster, free agents that have just joined us that we’re going to get to work with for the first time," special teams coordinator Frank Ross said. "How that puzzle is going to fit together, it’s my job to get that together earlier in the season than as we did a year ago. But I’m excited for where the new launch point is."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nick Caserio
Play

Is There A Wrong Answer For Texans To Draft At No. 3?

Currently owning a top-three pick, the Texans could go a multitude of ways when on the clock next Thursday evening

By Cole Thompson58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
GettyImages-653266 (1)
Play

Texans Draft: NFL Legend Jerry Rice On The Importance Of Veteran Leadership

Houston Texans' wide receiver Brandin Cooks is held as a locker room leader, and NFL legend Jerry Rice understands the significance of a veteran presence.

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton
Play

Kyle Hamilton In Houston?: Texans To Host All-American Notre Dame Safety

Kyle Hamilton, a name linked to the Houston Texans this offseason, will visit the franchise this week prior to the draft

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The Texans' meeting with Jones became the second known encounter between the two parties. Their first meeting took place on April 1, during Jones' Pro Day at the University of Houston.

Jones did not participate in any on-field activities due to his ongoing rehabilitation following shoulder surgery. The Texans still manage to meet with Jones after the events at TDECU Stadium.

Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith

Nick Caserio

Nick Caserio

"It would mean a lot to me," Jones said when asked about the possibility of getting drafted by the Texans. "As a kid, I always wanted to be a professional athlete. Staying on the path. Staying consistent. And staying healthy were the keys that got me here."

Jones has established himself as one of the top versatile defensive backs in his draft class.

He recorded a combined 884 yards and four touchdowns between kick and punt returns in 2021. On the defensive side of the ball, Jones ended his collegiate career with 46 total tackles (35 solo hits), 12 pass deflections and five interceptions.

Nick Caserio
News

Is There A Wrong Answer For Texans To Draft At No. 3?

By Cole Thompson58 minutes ago
GettyImages-653266 (1)
News

Texans Draft: NFL Legend Jerry Rice On The Importance Of Veteran Leadership

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton
News

Kyle Hamilton In Houston?: Texans To Host All-American Notre Dame Safety

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
USATSI_17291119
News

Texans Meet With Houston CB Marcus Jones

By Texans Daily Staff17 hours ago
Aaron Donald and Davis Mills
News

Why No. 13 Could Be A Goldmine For Texans

By Anthony Wood20 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

Texans Prove Investment In QB Davis Mills For Year 2

By Cole ThompsonApr 18, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

Texans Subpoenaed for Records in Watson Case

By Art GarciaApr 18, 2022
Blake Bortles and Whitney Mercilus
News

Texans Trouble? Horrible History of No. 3 NFL Draft Picks

By Anthony WoodApr 17, 2022