NFL Draft: Texans Meet With Later-Round QB Prospect

Despite handing Davis Mills the keys to the franchise in 2022, the Houston Texans met virtually with quarterback draft prospect Chris Oladokun.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are giving second-year quarterback Davis Mills the keys to the franchise next season. But their investment will not prevent the Texans from exploring the quarterback market during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Per NFL Network, the Texans held a virtual meeting with South Dakota State's quarterback Chris Oladokun on Friday.

Oladokun is entering the draft as a potential mid-to-late round prospect who began his collegiate career at South Florida before transferring to Samford University.

Oladokun played one season as a graduate student at South Dakota, where he threw for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"I would say when you get into the draft, you don’t want to necessarily eliminate any position or a particular player," general manager Nick Caserio said on March 19. "It’s about picking good players. It’s about picking the right players that you think fit what you’re trying to do. You just want to look at it with the mentality and just figure out what makes the most sense for the organization."

Mills will have the upper hand in any quarterback competition that may arise come training camp.

Mills had a promising end to his rookie campaign. Mills' on-field production left some within the organization optimistic that he can be Houston's next franchise quarterback following Deshaun Watson's jettison.

Pep Hamilton has already begun orchestrating an offense based on Mills' college days at Stanford University. Mills completed 66.8 of his passes for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021.

"I would say specifically to Davis [Mills], Davis had opportunities last year and did a nice job with those opportunities," Caserio said. "Davis has certainly earned an opportunity here, and that’s kind of the extent of what he’s earned.

"I think he’s excited about the chances that he has in front of him — and we’ll see how it all unfolds."