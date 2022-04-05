Loved by some, and hated by Bill Tobin, NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper is never one to shy away from his opinion. Thankfully for Houston Texans fans, his expectations for Nick Caserio and Company's club in the upcoming draft are nothing short of positive.

With two picks in the first round and five in the top 80, the Texans have plenty of ammunition to work with - whether they decide to stick where they're at or trade their way around the board.

"They could go any which way with whoever they deem the best player at that point," Kiper said on ESPN Houston's The Bench Podcast. "If you're picking that high you're going to get one of the elite players in the draft, you can't get the sixth, seventh, eighth-best player when you're picking that high. And at 13 they could do the same thing, get a guy that's in the top 10 on your board."

At No. 3 the Texans, who Kiper said have "needs all over the place," could still get a consensus stud at any position, whether it be an edge rusher like Aidan Hutchinson, safety Kyle Hamilton, tackle Evan Neal, or cornerback Sauce Gardner.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Aidan Hutchinson © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Evan Neal © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Hamilton © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Ahmad Gardner

Even at pick 13 there are predicted to be a number of impact players such as guard Kenyon Green, wide receiver Chris Olave, or possibly even a quarterback like Malik Willis.

"The bottom line is they should get two elite players and there's a lot of good players in this draft that aren't going to go in the first round, it happens every year," Kiper said. "There's depth at a couple positions, wide receiver being one where I like a lot of guys at that position well into 25, I think I could go 25 deep at wide receiver and feel pretty good about it."

"They should come out of the draft with some really good football players.''

Kiper also weighed in on quarterback Davis Mills who he said: "Made really good strides this year."

"Davis Mills deserves a lot of positive publicity for the job he did," Kiper said. "I thought he was impressive, the way he improved, the way he finished, I thought there were some things to really like and be excited about. But in this league, if you're in the AFC you've got to have a great quarterback, you just can't be good, you've got to be great, you can't be average, you've got to be great..."

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills

Exactly who he sees the Texans drafting Kiper didn't say. But he seems confident that with the number of valuable picks at their disposal - especially after the Deshaun Watson trade - and the talent in this class, the Texans are heading in the right direction.

"I think Houston's in a great spot now to add a lot of pieces and get some real foundation pieces in this draft that will allow them to be a (factor) in that division," Kiper said.