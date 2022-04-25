Skip to main content

Texans Draft: Houston Swaps Selections With 'Friend' Bill Belichick's Patriots

The Texans now will have at least one pick in each of the first six rounds following a trade with New England

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters that despite having 11 total draft picks, he "wouldn’t hold my breath on that." That didn't take long.

The Texans are trading their sixth- and seventh-round picks to the New England Patriots in exchange for one of New England's fifth-round selections.

The terms of the deal include Houston sending the No. 183 and the No. 245 selection to New England in exchange for pick No. 170, bringing Houston's total to 10 draft picks. The Patriots still will own the No. 158 pick in the fifth round, while the Texans will retain picks No. 205 and No. 207 in the sixth. 

The Texans now do not own a fifth-round pick going into Thursday's draft. 

This isn't the first time that the Patriots and Texans have swapped picks in the draft under the Caserio regime. Last season, New England traded offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, along with a 2021 fifth- and sixth-round pick in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

Cannon was released earlier this offseason after playing in just five games last season. 

Caserio has been clear from the get-go that he will be willing to move up or down to garner the right draft capital in order to select his type of players. During his pre-draft press conference, the second-year GM told reporters that one must be “flexible, open-minded, adaptable” when it comes to trade and the value of giving up picks for a higher selection. 

The Texans are not expected to trade the No. 3 pick on Thursday, but could be fielding offers for the No. 13 pick. And just because the "Patriot Way" of drafting features trades down doesn't mean Caserio will follow a similar pattern. 

"Over the next week or so, you’re going to talk to different teams just more about positioning, about what’s their philosophy? What’s their willingness to move? Some teams are just set: ‘We’re not moving. We’re gonna pick.’ Some teams only want to move down. Some teams say, ‘You know what? I’ve never really thought about that.

"It’s important just to be open-minded and be flexible.”

Houston will now have at least one pick in each of the first six rounds, including seven total in the first 110 selections. The Texans currently have two first-round picks, two third-round picks (No. 68 & No. 80) and and two fourth-round picks (No. 107 & No. 108).  

