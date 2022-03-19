What's Next For Texans Following Deshaun Watson Trade?

HOUSTON -- Where do the Houston Texans go from here now that Deshaun Watson is gone? That's a question general manager Nick Caserio must answer starting in the second wave of free agency.

Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns Friday in exchange for five total draft picks. He elected to waive his no-trade clause for a new five-year $230 million extension and now heads to a different franchise with its own quarterback issues.

Caserio was honest during the 30-minute press conference on Saturday morning. He said everyone now had 'clarity' on the team's direction. He also spoke of the future of the organization in a positive light despite the constant issues that were found during the 14-month Watson saga.

Considering all that transpired under the last front office regime, Caserio wasn't looking at the trade as a loss for a franchise that's won eight games in two years. He instead views it as a chance to build the team the way he intended when signed on back in January of 2021.

Nick Caserio Nick Caserio Nick Caserio

“Nobody’s going to bitch and moan about your situation and your circumstances,” Caserio said. “It’s OK. Let’s deal in the real. Let’s deal in the now. Let’s identify problems. Let’s provide solutions and understand that we’re going to have to find ways to fix it and make it work.”

Watson's no-trade clause was never going to help Caserio land the deal of a lifetime. Not only did it limit the trade market, but it would also limit the value of a return package from Cleveland and other bidding teams.

Caserio admitted that trading a 26-year-old three-time Pro Bowl quarterback entering his prime was going to be a challenge. He made a requirement for teams that if they wanted to have a discussion with Watson, the price was set for three first-round picks.

Cleveland obliged, sending Houston the No. 13 selection in 2022 and its first-round picks through 2024. When asked if players or more draft capital could have been added, Caserio said that was all "a little bit of speculation."

"The market is whatever the market is," Caserio said. "You have to take that information and ok, ‘whatever the market says it is, that’s what the market says it is.’ You can’t make up a market."

As for the $24 million freed up in cap space from the Watson trade, don't expect Caserio to go on spending spree. The Texans are looking at several options that fit the organization but also are looking toward the NFL draft.

Caserio said that current draft picks will cost roughly $10-$12 million. Another $6 million or so will go toward the practice squad, injured reserve players and other expenses.

Based on his frugal spending habits in two years, Caserio is letting Houston know the team is hitting the rebuild button in 2022. Before the team can make any massive deals, it must establish a foundation to build for the future.

Said Caserio: "I’m sure everybody’s expecting us in free agency to go out there and sign the highest-paid players, but we’ll deal with that next year."

Moving off Watson was the last piece of the puzzle for Caserio in terms of ridding Houston from prior management. His off-the-field concerns now are Cleveland's and the NFL's problem.

Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson

The future of Caserio with the Texans relies entirely on what he does over the next two offseasons. Establishing a culture and a foundation is the first step in any rebuild. The next is adding the missing elements to build a contender.

Caserio has a skeleton model in place after his first draft and second stint in free agency. If it crumbles, he likely will be shown the door.

"The most important thing is trying to make progress," Caseiro said. "How quickly is that progress going to take place? That’s certainly irresponsible for me to make that projection.

"Ultimately, if you don’t do well enough, in the end, there’s going to be somebody else sitting in this chair."