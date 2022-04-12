NFL Draft: Do Texans Fans Trust What Caserio is Building?
With the Houston Texans in full rebuild mode, general manager Nick Caserio did the right things in getting as many draft picks as possible for former quarterback Deshaun Watson. Especially when you consider the team didn't pick in the last draft until the third round, taking current quarterback Davis Mills.
As with any team that's building for the future draft picks are the most valuable resources to have. Fill your roster with good, young players and add some pieces via trades and free agency.
Houston fans surely have different opinions of what building blocks should be added through this month's NFL Draft, and it's widely believed that teams like the Texans, with so many holes to fill, should take the best player available with their first pick at No. 3.
But the only opinion that really matters is that of Caserio. The Texans have two picks in the first 13 in the first round, and that gives Caserio lots of options.
Options to trade one to move down to get even more picks, or stay at Nos. 3 and 13 and fill two of several needs of the team.
Is there a chance for Caserio to screw this up with the third overall pick? Highly unlikely.
There is plenty of can't-miss options at the top of the draft board.
Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio
And, with so many talented players and so many holes in the Texans' roster, he'll hit on someone.
But that someone needs to be the best fit for the club, not who some media outlet says is the third-best player in the draft regardless of position. It should be the player that Caserio feels will have the biggest immediate impact on the product on the field.
With the departure of Watson, Houston fans should be feeling good again about their club after a couple of tumultuous seasons, questionable coaching moves, and head-scratching trades.
Will the fans be happy with Caserio's decision at No. 3? Or No. 13? We'll see, but smart fans won't question the direction he has this team headed.
Trust in Caserio, Texans fans, he appears to be building a winner.