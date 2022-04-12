Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Do Texans Fans Trust What Caserio is Building?

Caserio seems to have the Texans headed in the right direction, but will that trend continue with this year's draft?

With the Houston Texans in full rebuild mode, general manager Nick Caserio did the right things in getting as many draft picks as possible for former quarterback Deshaun Watson. Especially when you consider the team didn't pick in the last draft until the third round, taking current quarterback Davis Mills. 

As with any team that's building for the future draft picks are the most valuable resources to have. Fill your roster with good, young players and add some pieces via trades and free agency.

Houston fans surely have different opinions of what building blocks should be added through this month's NFL Draft, and it's widely believed that teams like the Texans, with so many holes to fill, should take the best player available with their first pick at No. 3.

Nick Caserio

But the only opinion that really matters is that of Caserio. The Texans have two picks in the first 13 in the first round, and that gives Caserio lots of options. 

Options to trade one to move down to get even more picks, or stay at Nos. 3 and 13 and fill two of several needs of the team.

Texans - Watson Caserio

Is there a chance for Caserio to screw this up with the third overall pick? Highly unlikely.

There is plenty of can't-miss options at the top of the draft board. 

Lovie Smith & Nick Caserio

Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio

And, with so many talented players and so many holes in the Texans' roster, he'll hit on someone. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills
Play

Texans' Davis Mills Showing Signs Of Improvements As Team Leader

The Houston Texans have a few intangibles where they would like to see Davis Mills improve, and the second-year quarterback is starting to flourish as a leader.

By Coty M. Davis4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Davis Mills
Play

Texans Davis Mills: From Year One Starter to Year Two Leader?

Can Houston quarterback Davis Mills make the jump in Year 2 that his coaching staff is looking for?

By Timm Hamm11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
Lovie Smith
Play

Lovie Smith Remains Confident In Texans' Safety Corps Following Justin Reid's Departure

The Houston Texans' defense took a significant hit when Justin Reid departed for the Chiefs in free agency. But coach Lovie Smith remains confident in Houston's defensive backfield despite the loss.

By Coty M. Davis14 hours ago
14 hours ago

But that someone needs to be the best fit for the club, not who some media outlet says is the third-best player in the draft regardless of position. It should be the player that Caserio feels will have the biggest immediate impact on the product on the field.

With the departure of Watson, Houston fans should be feeling good again about their club after a couple of tumultuous seasons, questionable coaching moves, and head-scratching trades.

Will the fans be happy with Caserio's decision at No. 3? Or No. 13? We'll see, but smart fans won't question the direction he has this team headed. 

Trust in Caserio, Texans fans, he appears to be building a winner.

Davis Mills
News

Texans' Davis Mills Showing Signs Of Improvements As Team Leader

By Coty M. Davis4 minutes ago
Davis Mills
News

Texans Davis Mills: From Year One Starter to Year Two Leader?

By Timm Hamm11 minutes ago
Lovie Smith
News

Lovie Smith Remains Confident In Texans' Safety Corps Following Justin Reid's Departure

By Coty M. Davis14 hours ago
USATSI_11951050
News

Texans Officially Announce Signing Of RB Marlon Mack

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
Eagles-Steven-Nelson-turnovers
News

Texans Get Visit From Former Eagles Defensive Back

By Texans Daily Staff16 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans Targeting Two Receivers In First Round?

By Texans Daily Staff17 hours ago
USATSI_15085670
News

Lovie Smith: Brandin Cooks Believes in 'Vision' For Texans

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
USATSI_16766669
News

Coach Lovie Smith on Returning Texans Players: 'They Want to Be Here'

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago