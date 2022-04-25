Texans Top Target: Who Should Houston Draft At No. 3

In what feels to be a two-man race, which player should the Texans select third overall Thursday night?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are at the mercy of the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars when it comes to what to do in the draft. If the Jaguars select the Texans' top offensive target, perhaps the decision for what Nick Caserio should do at No. 3 becomes easier.

For now, there's a general feel around league rumors that Houston has narrowed its selection down. Offensively, North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu seems to be the main name on display for third overall. Defensively, look no further than Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, the 6-2 cornerback from Cincinnati.

Is there a right answer for the Texans if both should be available? Only Caserio and coach Lovie Smith can decide that. Good luck in the draft room, fellas. It's only the biggest pick for the franchise since 2019 — the last time Houston owned a first-round pick.

Let's look at both prospects in terms of who better fits the team's immediate goals. Ekwonu has the versatility needed on the Texans' trenches after finishing dead last in rushing offense. Houston also allowed 44 sacks, a number that constantly has been one of the league-worst over the past four years.

Ikem Ekwonu

Ekwonu has reps at both guard and tackle. He became an All-American during his final season on the blindside for the Wolfpack, allowing just two sacks in over 800 reps. He was also an All-ACC member at left guard during the 2020 season.

Most mock drafts have seen Ekwonu as a favorite to the Texans at No. 3 and for good reason. If Houston has any desire in seeing second-year quarterback Davis Mills improve, it has to fortify its trenches. Ekwonu's interchangeable skills make him a top candidate to play multiple roles on the offensive line.

Caserio, however, isn't putting versatility at the top of the list in terms of scouting sources. When asked, he said that it “could be a part” of the process in selecting a player, but isn't a deciding factor, mostly due to how different a team's personnel could be.

“You could say, ‘Well, this guy, we think he’s got tackle/guard flexibility,' but you might find out he’s really not good inside, we’ve got to just keep him at tackle and he’s a tackle only," Caserio said. "That’s OK. That means we have to supplement the rest of that group with maybe somebody else.”

Gardner is a different story. Although he took reps inside at the nickel during his three seasons with the Bearcats, he was primarily a boundary corner. He was a pretty good one at that too when looking back has his numbers.

Three years, over 1,000 snaps and 33 games later, Gardner did not allow a touchdown in coverage. His game mirrors that of All-Pro Richard Sherman and scouts believe that his knowledge in coverage could make him the best in the sport several years down the line.

The Texans know this as well, having met with Gardner on three different occasions during the draft process. Smith also has been vocal in the offseason about the inconsistent play at the position last fall.

"We’re looking at the roster right now and you see who we have there," Smith said earlier this month. "You also see our play at the cornerback position. Our play at the cornerback position last year was not good enough, it’s as simple as that."

The decision on which path Houston should take could come down to two factors. First, the Jaguars could elect to use the top selection on Ekwonu in hopes of protecting wunderkind quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The second could be determined by the status of Tytus Howard on the offensive line. Entering his fourth season, Houston must not only decide if it wants to pick up the fifth-year option but also if they expect him to play inside on the edge.

Howard played both left tackle and left guard in 2021 after spending two years on the right side of the offensive line. New offensive line coach George Warhop and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton have given their support to try him at both positions and let practice take its course.

If the Texans even consider Howard as a tackle prospect, adding Gardner might be a more suitable option. The value of a guard based on the positional value chart is lower than a cornerback.

Ahmad Gardner

Should Howard be brought back for only one more year or viewed as a guard, Ekwonu becomes a more stable option. Outside of quarterback and pass rusher, offensive tackle is one of the more prominent positions teams covet early.

Even if the Texans pass on Ekwonu at No. 3, they could still be in play for him later in the round. Most believe the Texans are fielding calls for the No. 13 pick in a trade-back option, but Caserio hinted that if the right player were to fall, moving up isn't off the table.

"It’s important to just be open-minded and be flexible, and this goes back to what we talked about at the beginning," Caserio said. "The better you understand the players and the better you understand the positioning of the board, it just gives you more opportunities to make good decisions."

The Texans could make two franchise-altering decisions early. Adding Gardner at No. 3 won't take Ekwonu off the table and vice versa in a trade-up scenario. If Caserio sees the value in both, he'll do what it takes to land the duo.

Then again, seven other teams are watching between picks No. 3 to No. 13. A miss on a player could be a steal for a different franchise just several selections later.