'Derrick Brooks 2.0?': Texans Rookie LB Points To Hall Of Famer For Defensive Comparison
HOUSTON -- Don't get Christian Harris started on the Tampa 2 style defense perfected by Lovie Smith. He's been watching the tape of the linebackers since that fateful Friday evening.
Harris, the Houston Texans third-round pick from Alabama, began taking notice of the type of players who have found success under Smith during his illustrious two decades in the pros. Brian Urlacher is one. Lance Briggs is another.
The two perhaps the most synonymous with the phrase are those who started under Smith's play design with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it's why when looking back at the early 2000s and Smith's time as head coach with the Bucs in 2014, he understands the role he'll be playing in the near future.
"The history of the linebackers that have been in this similar defense and have had success like Derrick Brooks and Lavonte David," Harris said Friday. "I mean those are two guys I’ve watched a little bit."
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
Harris isn't built like either player. He's meant to play in space and uses his speed to cover tight ends and running backs out of the backfield. That was the decision from the start when the Baton Rouge native arrived in Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban.
The Alabama coach saw a slower safety with immense cover skills. After a conversation with Harris, the Crimson Tide moved him to the WILL linebacker spot. One named a starter in 2019, he never gave up the title until his departure from the program in January.
"I want to dominate every snap that I can. I think I bring that type of energy to the field," Harris said. "We have a lot of guys in this class for sure and guys on this team that think the same way. Collectively getting everyone on that same mindset to want to win and do whatever it takes. That’s what we did at Alabama."
A video went viral on social media of Smith and Texans general manager Nick Caserio embracing following the Harris selection. Smith, who played linebacker himself at Tusla, seemed undoubtedly excited to get his hands on another player with the tools of an All-Pro background in due time.
Caserio told reporters following the draft that Smith did have a say on the selections. Harris was one listed near the top on the Smith's mind, but the excitement of the eight other selections rang true as well.
Texans Rookie Excited to Play for 'Father Figure' Lovie
Rookie Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris discusses his excitement to pick the brains of "father figure" Lovie Smith.
Houston Texans vs. Deshaun Watson: Did NFL Manipulate Cleveland Browns Schedule?
Deshaun Watson could have spent Week 1 in Houston, but the NFL reportedly had other ideas
Houston Texans BREAKING: Kenyon Green Signs Fully-Guaranteed Rookie Contract
Said Fisher: "He checks all the boxes. You combine that with great athletic ability and you have a great player. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t have an unbelievable career in pro football.”
'Professional' Pitre: New Texans Rookie Locked In to NFL Process
Houston's new rookie is already buying into Lovie Smith's system
Lovie's Expectations For 'Unique' Texans Rookie RB
Lovie Smith addressed the Houston Texans' running back group and his expectations of rookie Dameon Pierce.
Texans Sign WR John Metchie III To Rookie Deal
The Texans have locked up their second round wide receiver pick to a four-year deal.
Texans At Bears: Lovie's 'Special' Return
Lovie Smith returns to Chicago in Week 3 for the first time at the Texans coach.
Texans Rookie WR John Metchie III Will Play In 2022, No Timetable On Return
There is no timetable on when John Metchie III will return to play, but the Houston Texans are expecting to have their rookie wide receiver on the field at some point during the season.
"We had him ranked high on our board...We thought he would go a little earlier," Smith said. "To have an opportunity to get him in that round when we did, it’s exciting."
Smith said that the Texans wouldn't be limited to running a Cover 2 set, even if the base formation is built around that style of player. It's a positive change in the right direction for Houston, primarily in terms of the pass defense.
Houston finished top 10 under Smith's direction as the team's defensive coordinator in takeaways. The Texans also allowed the third-most explosive plays (20-plus yards) in terms of passing and finished 23rd in coverage overall.
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
Harris in a rotational role should stabilize that area of weakness at the second level. The Texans also are looking to improve against the run, ranking 31st among all teams last season, allotting over 100-plus yards a game,
Smith doesn't have many rules for his defenders, but the most important is tackling. At times, one can get away with missing a play in the secondary, but the linebacker is different.
The mantra of a Smith-style linebacker is a tackling machine. Urlacher, Briggs, Brooks and David all possessed those traits when Smith became in charge of the respective defense.
Harris in terms should be the next on the list of successful Smith defenders. He plays on picking his new head coach's brain each day. With the reps, he should also find a full-time defensive role.
“I just try to really pick everybody’s brain and learn as much as I possibly can,” Harris said. “That’s kind of the same mindset I’m having here. Obviously, we’ve got Christian Kirksey on the team. He’s a vet. So obviously, I’m pretty excited about that and get to ask him as many questions as I possibly can.”