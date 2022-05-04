Who Will Be Texans' Most 'Impactful' Rookie Of 2022?

The Texans might have one player that exceeds expectations due to the lack of depth at a position

HOUSTON -- There's a difference between the terms "important" and "impactful." The importance of a player means they must live up to a certain standard for something to be considered a success. Impactful means someone has an effect on an area in either a negative of positive way.

The Houston Texans have nine rookies joining the roster via the draft, all of whom are expected to be important in terms of general manager Nick Caserio's plan.

Which player will likely be the most impactful? Look no further than Florida running back Dameon Pierce.

Pierce, the 107th pick in the 2022 draft, comes to Houston with hopes of securing the title of RB1 by the start of the season. While other positional battles will take place, Pierce might be headed to the best situation in terms of winning a starting role.

Dameon Pierce Dameon Pierce Dameon Pierce

Looking at Pierce's college career, it's not that the Gators elected to under-utilize his skills. Instead, Florida committed to more of a "running back by committee" approach rather than feature a bell cow runner.

Pierce tallied a career-high 100 carries as the lead runner under Dan Mullen last year. Senior Malik Davis trailed close behind with 92 carries, while sophomore Nay'Quan Wright recorded 76.

The quarterbacks also were primary rushers, as Emory Jones led Florida with 143 rushing attempts. Anthony Richardson tallied 51.

Unlike most running backs in the class, Pierce comes with little tread on the tires and immense upside, minus the lack of production. Last season, he averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns. That's a touchdown on roughly every eight snaps.

Although Pierce's efficiency in the red zone was evident, he showed straight-line speed as well. Of his 13 rushing touchdowns, two were on runs longer than 15 yards. Of his three receiving touchdowns, all were scored on plays longer than 20 yards.

The Texans have finished dead last in rushing efficiency in the past two years. Last season, Houston finished with a franchise-worst 3.2 yards per attempt and a league-low eight rushing touchdowns.

Rex Burkhead, the 31-year-old leading rusher from last season, is best used on short-yardage situations. Marlon Mack, the former lead back for the Indianapolis Colts, still hasn't fully recovered from his torn Achilles suffered in 2020.

The sample size of Pierce is limited, but scouts were blown away by his footwork, agility, hands and pass protection skills at the Senior Bowl. Two months later, he caught the eye of scouts at the combine after posting a 4.59 40-time and 34.5-inch vertical.

Dameon Pierce Dameon Pierce Dameon Pierce

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., offensive lineman Kenyon Green and safety Jalen Pitre are expected to be Day 1 starters. They are also playing with veterans with ample experience to show them the ropes and take off some of the pressure.

At cornerback, Desmond King and Steven Nelson have at least five years of starting experience. Eric Murray has six years of reps at safety, and the youngest offensive lineman is fourth-year pro Tytus Howard.

The backfield has been plagued by inconsistent runners with limited success. The bar is low, meaning whatever impact Pierce can bring to Houston's run game would be welcome this fall.