Texans Strengthen QB Room, Sign Veteran Kevin Hogan

Kevin Hogan has experience in Pep Hamilton's offense, playing underneath him at Stanford

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have signed veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan on a one-year deal. Hogan played at Stanford under the direction of Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. 

Hogan, 29, last was a member of the Tennessee Titans. He was was waived by the Titans shortly after Tennessee drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round during the 2022 draft. 

A fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Hogan has been a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Washington, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals. Since 2021, he has been a member of the Titans' practice squad and offseason roster. 

USATSI_13277940

Kevin Hogan

USATSI_14114421

Kevin Hogan

USATSI_13177480

Kevin Hogan

For his career, Hogan has played in eight games, making one start. He has thrown for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 59.4 percent of his passes. 

Hogan hasn't seen action since facing the Texans back in 2017. In the outing, he was 20 of 37 passing for 140 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions and a 38.1 rating in a 33-17 loss on the road. That season marked one of four wins for the Houston under the direction of then-coach Bill O'Brien. 

The Texans now have four quarterbacks on the roster. Houston is expected to start second-year passer Davis Mills after his strong finish to the 2021 campaign. The Texans also re-signed Jeff Driskel and brought in Kyle Allen from Washington on a one-year deal. 

USATSI_10520993

Kevin Hogan

USATSI_10891884

Kevin Hogan

USATSI_10891835

Kevin Hogan

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked after the Texans' draft if Houston would be bringing in another quarterback for the offseason. Houston elected not to use one of its nine selections on a passer, thus strengthen the team's belief in Mills as a capable option in 2022 and beyond 

Caserio said that is would all be based on feel rather need. If a player fit the system, they would flirt with the idea of adding another passer. 

"Like any position, if there's a player that we feel makes sense to add to the mix, we'll certainly consider it," Caserio said. "If it doesn't really fit or make sense, then we won't, so always be open-minded."

