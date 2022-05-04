Texans Strengthen QB Room, Sign Veteran Kevin Hogan
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have signed veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan on a one-year deal. Hogan played at Stanford under the direction of Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.
Hogan, 29, last was a member of the Tennessee Titans. He was was waived by the Titans shortly after Tennessee drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round during the 2022 draft.
A fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Hogan has been a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Washington, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals. Since 2021, he has been a member of the Titans' practice squad and offseason roster.
Kevin Hogan
Kevin Hogan
Kevin Hogan
For his career, Hogan has played in eight games, making one start. He has thrown for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 59.4 percent of his passes.
Hogan hasn't seen action since facing the Texans back in 2017. In the outing, he was 20 of 37 passing for 140 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions and a 38.1 rating in a 33-17 loss on the road. That season marked one of four wins for the Houston under the direction of then-coach Bill O'Brien.
'An Honor To Play For Lovie': Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris Ready To Learn From Smith
After turing Lance Briggs and Brian Urlacher into stars for the Chicago Bears, Lovie Smith hopes to transform Christian Harris into the next great defender
Rapid Rebuild: Texans Done Upgrading Defensive Line?
The additions of veterans Rasheem Green and Mario Addison are further indicators the rebuilding of the Houston Texans' defensive line is far from over.
Homegrown: Texans Value Family Support In NFL Draft Picks
A trio of players from the Houston area were drafted by the Texans with the intent to assist in their support.
Texans Lovie Smith Already Has A Plan for Top Draft Pick Derek Stingley Jr.
Lovie Smith did not mince words with Derek Stingley Jr. on his expectations
Texans Cut RB Scottie Phillips: No Fair Opportunity?
After a short two-year stint, The Houston Texans cut running back Scottie Phillips on Monday.
LOOK: Traded Texans QB Deshaun Watson All Smiles At Browns Workout
Watson participated in an early offseason workout with his new teammates Monday
'Beaver Tranquilizer'? Fake DeAndre Hopkins Tweet Fools Critics of Suspended Ex Texans WR
In the end, the movie is funny, the suspension is not, and Hopkins is beaver-tranquilizer free.
Should Texans Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles?
Although Davis Mills should be the starter, the Houston Texans need a viable, veteran backup
The Texans now have four quarterbacks on the roster. Houston is expected to start second-year passer Davis Mills after his strong finish to the 2021 campaign. The Texans also re-signed Jeff Driskel and brought in Kyle Allen from Washington on a one-year deal.
Kevin Hogan
Kevin Hogan
Kevin Hogan
Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked after the Texans' draft if Houston would be bringing in another quarterback for the offseason. Houston elected not to use one of its nine selections on a passer, thus strengthen the team's belief in Mills as a capable option in 2022 and beyond
Caserio said that is would all be based on feel rather need. If a player fit the system, they would flirt with the idea of adding another passer.
"Like any position, if there's a player that we feel makes sense to add to the mix, we'll certainly consider it," Caserio said. "If it doesn't really fit or make sense, then we won't, so always be open-minded."