Howard Stays In Houston: Texans To Pick Up Offensive Tackle Fifth-Year Option

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard will be a member of the team for at least two more seasons. The Texans are picking up his fifth-year option, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

Drafted out of Alabama State 23rd overall in 2019, Howard has become a staple of the Texans' offensive line. Starting his first two seasons at right tackle, Howard was asked to move inside to guard under new head coach David Culley for the 2021 season.

Howard started 10 games last season at left guard and played four games at left tackle. He also started one game at right guard as a fill-in for veteran Justin McCray. Entering the offseason, Houston did not state where Howard would be playing in 2022 and if the position would affect his status with the organization entering a contract year.

"Tytus Howard can play tackle and guard," Texans coach Lovie Smith said last week. "You have a player that is a team guy and it does not matter [where he plays]. He’s a big athlete. If we had five guys like that, we would be pretty happy. If this is a problem, we like this problem that we have."

The Texans likely plan on keeping Howard at right tackle permanently following the draft. Houston used the No. 15 overall pick on Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green to fortify its internal trenches.

Green, a two-time All-American, has immense experience in the SEC, starting in 34 total games during his three seasons with the program. He predominantly found success inside at guard, starting 17 games on the left side and 15 on the right.

"He’s been a really productive, consistent player," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said following the selection. "He played tackle. He played guard. I would say he is probably a better guard than he is a tackle. I think he is probably more of an inside player, but we'll put him in the mix."

The starting offensive line entering rookie minicamp is expected to be Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, Green at left guard, Justin Britt at center, newly acquired A.J. Cann at right guard and Howard at right tackle. The Texans restructured Tunsil's deal in the offseason, freeing up $8.4 million in cap space.