Skip to main content

Howard Stays In Houston: Texans To Pick Up Offensive Tackle Fifth-Year Option

The Texans are expected to bring back veteran offensive lineman Tytus Howard

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard will be a member of the team for at least two more seasons. The Texans are picking up his fifth-year option, according to multiple reports. 

The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson

Drafted out of Alabama State 23rd overall in 2019, Howard has become a staple of the Texans' offensive line. Starting his first two seasons at right tackle, Howard was asked to move inside to guard under new head coach David Culley for the 2021 season. 

tytus-tunsil-

Tytus Howard

tytus-watson-

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Howard started 10 games last season at left guard and played four games at left tackle. He also started one game at right guard as a fill-in for veteran Justin McCray. Entering the offseason, Houston did not state where Howard would be playing in 2022 and if the position would affect his status with the organization entering a contract year. 

"Tytus Howard can play tackle and guard," Texans coach Lovie Smith said last week. "You have a player that is a team guy and it does not matter [where he plays]. He’s a big athlete. If we had five guys like that, we would be pretty happy. If this is a problem, we like this problem that we have."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play

'Accumulate Great Players': Greg Olsen Talks 1-on-1 on Texans Rebuild Strategy

Greg Olsen, in sponsorship with Thorne, explains the best way to help the Houston Texans get back on the winning side of football.

By Cole Thompson25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
NFL 2
Play

Rush to Improvement: Texans Sign Seahawks DE Rasheem Green

Green recorded 6.5 sacks and six tackles for loss in his final season with the Seahawks

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
BB6E8650-BEEA-4A16-8A0E-33017E15B795
Play

NFL 'Quick-Snap Grades: Texans Draft 4 Immediate 'Playmakers'?

When you pick twice in the first half of the first round, you are supposed to get a good grade. But ...

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
NFL
Play

A-Plus Or A Failure: What Draft Grade Do Texans Get?

With nine new Houston Texans drafted to the roster, what grade should the franchise get amongst the league?

By Cole Thompson13 hours ago
13 hours ago
caserio logo
Play

Houston Texans 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide.

By Texans Daily Staff21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Thomas_Booker_SG_110521_136
Play

"Back With My QB": New Texans DL Thomas Booker Excited To Reunite With Davis Mills

After playing with him three years at Stanford, Thomas Booker is excited to be back working with Davis Mills

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
Play

NFL Draft Fallout: Is Texans DB Lonnie Johnson Getting Traded?

Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. has hinted that his time in Texas could soon be up.

By Anthony WoodApr 30, 2022
Apr 30, 2022
USATSI_14247434
Play

Texans Bolster Trenches, Add LSU Offensive Tackle Austin Deculus

The Houston Texans look to fortify the offensive line with the selection of LSU standout Austin Deculus

By Cole ThompsonApr 30, 2022
Apr 30, 2022

The Texans likely plan on keeping Howard at right tackle permanently following the draft. Houston used the No. 15 overall pick on Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green to fortify its internal trenches.  

Green, a two-time All-American, has immense experience in the SEC, starting in 34 total games during his three seasons with the program. He predominantly found success inside at guard, starting 17 games on the left side and 15 on the right. 

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

"He’s been a really productive, consistent player," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said following the selection. "He played tackle. He played guard. I would say he is probably a better guard than he is a tackle. I think he is probably more of an inside player, but we'll put him in the mix." 

The starting offensive line entering rookie minicamp is expected to be Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, Green at left guard, Justin Britt at center, newly acquired A.J. Cann at right guard and Howard at right tackle. The Texans restructured Tunsil's deal in the offseason, freeing up $8.4 million in cap space.  

NFL
News

'Accumulate Great Players': Greg Olsen Talks 1-on-1 on Texans Rebuild Strategy

By Cole Thompson25 minutes ago
NFL 2
News

Rush to Improvement: Texans Sign Seahawks DE Rasheem Green

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
BB6E8650-BEEA-4A16-8A0E-33017E15B795
News

NFL 'Quick-Snap Grades: Texans Draft 4 Immediate 'Playmakers'?

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
NFL
News

A-Plus Or A Failure: What Draft Grade Do Texans Get?

By Cole Thompson13 hours ago
caserio logo
News

Houston Texans 2022 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff21 hours ago
Thomas_Booker_SG_110521_136
News

"Back With My QB": New Texans DL Thomas Booker Excited To Reunite With Davis Mills

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
News

NFL Draft Fallout: Is Texans DB Lonnie Johnson Getting Traded?

By Anthony WoodApr 30, 2022
USATSI_14247434
News

Texans Bolster Trenches, Add LSU Offensive Tackle Austin Deculus

By Cole ThompsonApr 30, 2022