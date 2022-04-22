Does Jaguars GM Trent Baalke's Comments Change Texans Draft Strategy?

Trent Baalke could have thrown a curve in the Texans' draft plans at No. 3

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are at the mercy of two teams in terms who they will select with the No. 3 overall selection. After Friday's press conference, what seemed to be a three-man race for Houston now could end up changing by Thursday evening.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke met with the local media to discuss what the organization could do with the No. 1 pick. When asked if the team had finalized its top selection, Baalke said their selection process was a “work in progress” and several players were “valued very similar.”

“It will be interesting to see how the top ten lay out when it’s all said and done,” Baalke said. "We still have a lot of meetings to go through… we’re ahead of last year schedule in terms of preparation.”

Much like the Texans, Jacksonville is not expected to move down from the top selection before Thursday. In years past, teams often would be willing to trade away immense capital to land a future franchise quarterback. Baalke said "nobody has called directly,” about moving up for the top selection. According to NFL Network, the Jaguars have narrowed their selection down to four candidates: Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker and North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu. All four prospects have been linked to the Texans since the start of the offseason. Walker is a versitile defensive lineman who could play either defensive end or defensive tackle depending on the formation. The same could be said about Ekwonu but at guard and tackle on the offensive side. Neal is highly regarded as the top NFL-ready tackle while Hutchinson is viewed as a "can't-miss" pass rusher.

The Texans also have been linked LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 3 in the past. Ekwonu has been considered to be Houston's "safe bet" in terms at the No. 3 selection. A league source tells TexansDaily.com that new Jaguars coach Doug Pederson would like to draft an offensive lineman to protect second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but also wouldn't be opposed to adding Hutchinson. Trent Baalke

According to league reports, Baalke is intrigued with Walker's versatility and upside coming from Georgia's defensive front. One of those three selections could change how the Detroit Lions address the No. 2 pick, thus changing the plans on how the Texans attack No. 3.

If Jacksonville hopes to steer the ship in the right direction after a down 3–14 record during the 2021 season, it starts with the franchise selecting someone to protect Lawrence offensively. That on paper would Ekwonu or Neal, both of whom could be the top option of Houston.

Of course, one move could be a blessing for the Texans. Hutchinson was considered to be the easy front-runner to be selected by the Jags. Now, perhaps the top pass rusher since Nick Bosa joins Houston's front-seven for years to come.