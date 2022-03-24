Texans Attend Ohio State Pro Day: New No. 1 Receiver?

The Texans could be targeting either Buckeyes receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft

HOUSTON -- With two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans have options. One of the more undervalued needs is receiver.

One of the best places to see receivers work this year is at Ohio State. Houston didn't miss out on the chance to see the Buckeyes' best in Columbus this offseason.

Texans coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton were in attendance Wednesday for the Ohio State's Pro Day. Several players could be in line for Houston as Day 2 and 3 options, but at No. 13, both receivers Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave are realistic options.

Wilson became one of the top receivers in the Big Ten following a breakout junior campaign. The 6-0 Austin native was the go-to weapon for sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud, recording 70 catches for 1,058 yards 12 touchdowns.

He is considered by multiple scouts to be the top receiver in the class. Multiple mocks have featured Wilson being selected inside the top 10, including as high as No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilson's overall game and frame has been compared to Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs., though the junior hopes to be even better than the All-Pro when his career is completed.

"I like to think I bring different things to the table," Wilson said at the NFL combine earlier this month. "I don't want to strive to play like anyone. Everyone is special for their own reason."

Olave was consistent after stepping onto campus in 2018. Over his final three seasons, the 6-1 burner from California averaged 15.4 yards per reception and recorded at least 49 receptions.

Despite being considered a low end first-round option in the 2021 draft, Olave elected to return for his senior season. He recorded a career-best 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 scores.

There isn't a consensus on where Olave is expected to be drafted come April 28. Some mocks have seen him land as high as No. 8 to Atlanta. Others have him falling down to the No. 25 with Buffalo.

Some pegged him as the next vertical option for the Cleveland Browns at No. 13. That pick now belongs to Houston following the Deshaun Watson trade last week.

Houston has returning receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins at receiver. The franchise is in need of not just a slot receiver, but potential a long-term No. 1 pass-catcher. Cooks is entering the final year of his five-year contract.

A source tells TexansDaily.com that Houston is trying to come to terms on a long-term deal with Cooks before the start of the season. Last year, Cooks finished with his fifth 1,000-yard receiving season, his second since arriving in Houston.

The Texans currently have 11 picks in the draft. It is expected that the team will continue to field calls for the No. 3 pick to garner more selections.