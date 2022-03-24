Texans Attend Penn State Pro Day: Targeting Justin Reid's Replacement?

Jaquan Brisker put on a show for the Texans' coaches during the Nittany Lions' Pro Day

HOUSTON -- The loss of the safety Justin Reid will have the Houston Texans in the market for his replacement come draft weekend. Multiple mock drafts suggest the team should be targeting Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton.

If Houston waits until the second round, there are two safeties that could be considered with the 37th pick. The Texans saw one up close and personal Thursday morning.

Several Texans coaches were on site at Penn State's Pro Day, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy. Although the coaches were not specifically identified, safeties coach Joe Danna would make the most sense if the team were to target Nittany Lions' Jaquan Brisker.

According to attending scouts Brisker blazed through his drills, posting a 4.4 40 time on the practice fields at State College. While running drills, he looked smooth in his backpedal and showed range when breaking on passes in coverage.

During his week at the NFL combine, Brisker was reportedly dealing with tightness in his lower back after the bench press. He elected to continue his testing, but ultimately shut himself down after his 40-yard dash attempt.

His 4.49 40-time ranked 11th among all safeties in Indianapolis. His 22 bench reps ranked second among defensive backs, trailing only Kentucky's Yusuf Corker with 23.

A hybrid-type defensive back, Brisker played both safety positions in his three seasons under coach James Franklin. His best year came in 2021, recording a career-high 63 tackles, five pass deflections and two interceptions.

Several NFL scouts have, in fact, compared Brisker to Reid. In four years with Houston, Reid played both safety spots. In new Texans coach Lovie Smith's scheme, safeties must be interchangeable in roles since they'll often split the field from a two-high look.

Secondary concerns weren't the only positions Houston was looking to address on the trip to Happy Valley. The Texans also likely sent one of their defensive-line coaches to scout both edge rushers Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa.

Ebiketie, who has been mocked at No. 37, starred as the team's top pass rusher in 2021 with 9.5 sacks. He finished third in the Big Ten with 52 pressures and tallied 18 tackles for losses.

Luketa, a native of Canada, played more from the standing linebacker position. Consistently making his presence felt behind the line of scrimmage, Luketa recorded 34 pressures and an interception. He said that both former hybrid defenders Micah Parson and Odafe Oweh were inspirations in helping him make the transition from traditional defensive end.

Should Houston target a defensive back early, Ebiketie could be the pass rusher to watch on Day 2. Smith spoke highly of the pass-rushing class at the combine, saying there was talent past both Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson.

Smith also proclaimed that defensive ends would love to play in his front seven since they primarily only rush four players. Last season, the Texans finished bottom five in sacks with only 32.

"We start upfront. It's about the defensive line," Smith said. "We kind of read on the run with athletes getting up the field, making sacks and things like that. It's a defensive line-friendly system."